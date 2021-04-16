Signifyd Closes $205 Million Series E

SAN JOSE — Signifyd, which provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform, has closed a $205 million Series E growth equity financing led by Owl Rock Capital, with participation by financial services provider FIS and investment management organizations Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers.

The new investment values the company at $1.34 billion and adds significant resources to expanding Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform and identity graph globally, across digital shopping and payments.

In the past year, the company reported the following achievements:

Saw broad adoption by enterprise retailers such as Samsung, Lenovo, multiple divisions across Walmart, Lacoste, Rite Aid, Quiksilver, Build with Ferguson, Mango and many others.

Was named one of the largest providers of Enterprise Fraud Management for Ecommerce by leading analyst firm, Forrester.

Exceeded 98% coverage of ecommerce shoppers in major markets, even for the largest retailers, resulting in conversion rate increases of up to 20% for Signifyd clients.

Widened its global footprint, tripling the team in Europe and launching in LATAM.

Doubled revenue year over year — Signifyd expects to hit a $200M revenue run rate in the next year.

Achieved wide recognition as the market leader in commerce protection, including by analyst firms such as the Aite Group and Frost & Sullivan.

“Signifyd is mission-critical infrastructure for a growing number of retail’s biggest and best-known brands,” Owl Rock Managing Director Kurt Tenenbaum said. “They are poised to expand their position as the market leader in commerce protection just as rapidly shifting consumer preferences are driving an ecommerce inflection point we didn’t think we’d see for several years. We are excited about what the future holds for the company and are pleased to lead this investment and support the Signifyd team as they enter this next stage of strong growth.”

Signifyd will continue its legacy of unlocking better customer experience through identity-centric commerce protection and optimization. Signifyd created a market for guaranteed fraud protection against all chargebacks, including those resulting from consumer abuse.

Signifyd’s role as the innovation pioneer in payment optimization comes in the midst of ecommerce’s historic transformation. The pandemic and lockdowns pushed ecommerce sales to an historic high and launched an era requiring direct-to-consumer growth, expanded omnichannel fulfillment options and cross-border expansion.

“Last year we saw ecommerce sales and influence propelled into 2025. And yet the online checkout experience is stuck in 2015,” Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said. “With this latest investment, Signifyd has the roadmap, the resources and technical talent to enable merchants to push the customer experience to that future state — and to keep pushing it forward for years to come.”