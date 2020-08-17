SIGGRAPH 2020 to Demo Real-time, Gaming Innovations During Virtual Conference

Experience live demos, including a look at brain-sensing technology, and advancements in games graphics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACMSIGGRAPH--SIGGRAPH 2020 shares Real-Time Live! and Games programming for the upcoming virtual conference, which will showcase innovations in real-time and gaming technologies, including brain-sensing technology, VR, deep fakes, and more. SIGGRAPH 2020 takes place virtually 17–28 August, with content available on-demand through 27 October.

Real-Time Live!, a one-night-only, live event that spotlights the latest, most innovative real-time project demos of the year, is set to take place on Tuesday, 25 August at 4 pm PDT. This SIGGRAPH favorite will celebrate nine of the newest, jury-selected projects and culminates with the audience and jury voting for the “Best in Show” real-time demo.

“This year, the exciting projects selected think outside the current real-time tech landscape,” shared SIGGRAPH 2020 Real-Time Live! Chair Marc Olano, of University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “Although we all hoped to share these demos in person, everyone is really looking forward to revealing them virtually. We’ll have streams coming in from Seoul to Prague — and many other spots in between — and I hope you’ll join us for what is sure to be an evening of inspiration and astonishment.”

In addition to the popular Real-Time Live!, SIGGRAPH 2020 Games programming appears in many areas of the virtual conference, such as Talks and the Immersive Pavilion. In collaboration with one another, the conference program chairs and reviewers work together to highlight creators, visionaries, and pioneers within the games industry from the world’s leading studios. This year, content is presented through on-demand and scheduled sessions, giving participants a behind-the-scenes look at the development of these projects.

“Advancing game technology is a pillar of SIGGRAPH conferences,” noted SIGGRAPH 2020 Games Focus Area Chair Carlos Gonzalez-Ochoa. “Participants can look forward to discovering key achievements in games research, immersive experiences, computer animation, and more.”

Some Real-Time Live! and Games highlights include:

Introduction to Real Time User Interaction in Virtual Reality Powered by Brain Computer Interface Technology | Real-Time Live!

Tuesday, 25 August, 4 pm PDT

How can VR/AR platforms personalize the user experience? Learn how Looxid Link, the most VR-compatible, brain-sensing technology, can connect users' minds to VR. Full description.

‘Hustle by Day, Risk It All by Night’ The Lighting of ‘Need for Speed Heat’ in Frostbite | Talks

On-demand, 17–28 August; Live Q&A: Wednesday, 26 August, 10:30 am PDT

Discover the improvements made to the Electronic Arts (EA) Frostbite engine to support the open-world visuals of "Need for Speed Heat". Full description.

The Technology Behind ‘Millennium Falcon’: Smugglers Run | Real-Time Live!

Tuesday, 25 August, 4 pm PDT

Get a glimpse of the technological innovations behind the delivery of the interactive attraction “Millennium Falcon”: Smugglers Run. Full description.

JALI — Driven Expressive Facial Animation and Multilingual Speech in Cyberpunk 2077 | Talks

On-demand, 17–28 August

This audio performance and tagged animation transcript is used to generate expressive high-fidelity, multilingual speech at unprecedented scale in a highly anticipated, massive open world video game. Full description.

Davigo: Epic VR vs. PC Duels | Immersive Pavilion

On-demand, 17–28 August

A VR player embodies a giant and faces off against one or more PC warriors in fast-paced, explosive combat. Full description.

For more gaming and interactive innovations, watch a sneak preview of what SIGGRAPH 2020 has to offer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fWp8AoDFdXo.

SIGGRAPH 2020 kicked off today with on-demand content. Access to most games and real-time programming is available to participants with Ultimate level access. Register now through 11 September at s2020.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

