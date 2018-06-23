SigFig Devours $50 Million

Founded in 2007, SigFig makes high-quality investment advice more accessible and affordable for investors of all wealth levels. The company’s platform uses data science, technology, and simple design to help empower investors with the information and guidance they need to achieve their financial goals. SigFig provides this offering directly to consumers through SigFig.com and also offers an end-to-end Enterprise Digital Wealth Management platform that powers automated investment services for leading financial institutions such as Wells Fargo, UBS, and Citizens Bank. These partnerships represent more than 70 million customers.

The platform allows SigFig’s partners to bring wealth management services to previously underserved consumer segments, especially mass affluent consumers who otherwise might have been limited to do-it-yourself solutions such as online brokerages or commission-based mutual fund products.

“For over a decade, SigFig has provided access to premium, tech-enabled financial services for customers, banks, and wealth advisors,” said Mike Sha, CEO and Co-Founder of SigFig. “We are now aggressively expanding our services and reach to improve how banks utilize technology with their clients and increase the number of everyday people using technology to manage their finances.”

This latest round of funding will accelerate SigFig’s investments in technology as it broadens its solutions to help consumers, advisors, and financial institutions modernize the advice experience.