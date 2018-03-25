Sift Science Rounds Up $53 Million

Sift Science, a company working on an enterprise-grade Digital Trust Platform for websites and apps, has raised $53 million Series D round, led by Stripes Group, with previous investors Union Square Ventures, Spark Capital, and Insight Venture Partners participating. This brings the total funding raised by the company to $107 million.

Launched from the Y Combinator program in 2011, Sift has spent the past seven years building a global, enterprise-grade Digital Trust Platform that empowers online businesses of all sizes, industries, and locations to thrive. The platform addresses multiple threat vectors – payment fraud, fake accounts, account takeover, content abuse, and promo fraud – while empowering customers to make the most accurate, automated decisions about who to trust, in real time. Some customers have improved conversion rates by more than 10% and unlocked millions of dollars in revenue.

Sift says more than 6,000 sites and apps – including Twitter, Airbnb, Yelp, Shutterstock, Jet, Indeed, and Wayfair – rely on its Digital Trust Platform.

Sift now has over 160 employees with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London and Toronto.