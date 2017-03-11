Sift Launches App, Secures $1.5 Million Seed Round

SUNNYVALE — Sift, a free application that maximizes credit card benefits and earns reimbursements for consumers, has raised a $1.5 million seed round and released its first app, available for iOS on the App Store. Sift is the first service to provide comprehensive coverage for hidden benefits, including price adjustment refunds, extended warranties, return protection, and beyond for 90 percent of all credit cards in the United States.

Although most consumers are familiar with points and cashback, the “hidden” benefits are buried in hard to understand credit card policies and are overly complicated for the average consumer to take advantage of. Sift is able to offer benefits to consumers by automatically analyzing available policies and filing claims on behalf of users worth thousands of dollars per year. Here is just a sampling of what Sift can do for consumers: