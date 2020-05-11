Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI – New Frontier Pass Set to Deliver Bimonthly New Content Beginning May 21, 2020

Season pass for renowned strategy game will offer players new civilizations, leaders, game modes and more

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K today announced the Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI - New Frontier Pass, a new season pass that brings eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, six new game modes and more to the critically-acclaimed strategy game.* Content will be released in six downloadable (DLC) packs delivered on a bimonthly basis starting May 21, 2020 through March 2021.

“It’s been four years since we first announced Civilization VI, and the support from fans and players has been overwhelming,” said Ed Beach, franchise lead designer at Firaxis Games. “After two giant expansions in Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, four years’ worth of balance updates and more, Civilization VI has grown into the flagship title for the series.”

“We’re very excited to be adding even more content to Civilization VI, ensuring longtime players and franchise newcomers have something fresh to look forward to in the months to come,” added Anton Strenger, lead game designer at Firaxis Games. “By delivering new content on a regularly scheduled basis, we’ll have more opportunities than ever with the New Frontier Pass to connect with our community as we actively develop and deliver content.”

The Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass will be available for $39.99 on Xbox One, PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, Windows PC, Mac and Linux, with mobile platforms arriving later this year. Each individual DLC pack will also be available for individual purchase; the first DLC offering, the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack, will add leaders from each respective civilization, a new Apocalypse game mode, new City-States, Resources and Natural Wonders, and will launch on May 21, 2020.

Anyone who purchases the Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass will receive exclusive bonuses - the Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine De Medici Persona Packs. Each Persona Pack contains a brand-new take on a favorite leader, with a new leader model and background, new gameplay bonuses and an updated agenda that reflects the changes to the leader’s personality. “Rough Rider Teddy” excels at keeping the peace on his home continent, while “Magnificence Catherine” can use Luxuries to overwhelm the world with Culture and Tourism. The Persona Packs will be available with the second DLC Pack in July.

As part of the overall content roadmap for Civilization VI, Firaxis will also provide free updates in between DLC packs that feature new maps, scenarios, balance updates and more, available for anyone who owns the game.

Civilization VI is rated E10+ for Everyone 10+. Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Requires the Civilization VI base game. Some features of the Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass also require either the Gathering Storm or Rise and Fall expansion to work. Visit www.civilization.com for the latest details.

