Si2 Launches Survey on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in EDA

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Integration Initiative has launched an industry-wide survey to identify planned usage and structural gaps for prioritizing and implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning in semiconductor electronic design automation.

The survey is organized by a recently formed Si2 Special Interest Group chaired by Joydip Das, senior engineer, Samsung Electronics, and co-chaired by Kerim Kalafala, senior technical staff member, EDA, and master inventor, IBM. The 18-member group will identify where industry collaboration will help eliminate deficiencies caused by a lack of common languages, data models, labels, and access to robust and categorized training data.

This SIG is open to all Si2 members. Current members include:

Advanced Micro Devices

ANSYS

Cadence Design Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel

Intento Design

Keysight Technologies

Mentor, a Siemens Business NC State University

PFD Solutions Qualcomm Samsung Electronics Sandia National Laboratories

Silvaco Synopsys

Thrace Systems

Texas Instruments

The survey is open April 15 - May 15.

The survey link is: https://bit.ly/SI2_AI_ML_Survey.

Leigh Anne Clevenger, Si2 senior data scientist, said that the survey results would help prioritize SIG activities and timelines. “The SIG will identify and develop requirements for standards that ensure data and software interoperability, enabling the most efficient design flows for production,” Clevenger said. “The ultimate goal is to remove duplicative work and the need for data model translators, and focus on opening avenues for breakthroughs from suppliers and users alike.”

“High manufacturing costs and the growing complexity of chip development are spurring disruptive technologies such as AI and ML,” Clevenger explained. “The Si2 platform provides a unique opportunity for semiconductor companies, EDA suppliers and IP providers to voice their needs and focus resources on common solutions, including enabling and leveraging university research.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws.

Terry Berke

tberke@si2.org

Direct: 512-917-1358