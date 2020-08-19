Shutterfly, Inc. Names Jennifer George Caligiuri Vice President of Communications and Public Relations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shutterfly, Inc., the leading retailer and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments, today announced the appointment of Jennifer George Caligiuri as vice president of communications and public relations. In this role, Jennifer will be responsible for all strategic communications functions, including media relations, executive communications, organic social media, issues management, and internal communications. Jennifer’s transition into the role is effective September 14, 2020.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Shutterfly team,” said Hilary Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Shutterfly, Inc. “As we look ahead over the next several years, we have an incredible opportunity to boldly tell our stories in new and innovative ways across multiple channels. Jennifer brings creativity and a fresh approach to communications, with a proven track record for driving customer engagement and growth in new markets.”

With more than 15 years’ experience across all communications disciplines, Jennifer has strong expertise in driving both brand and executive visibility, elevating values-based storytelling and developing high-performing teams. Most recently, Jennifer was global director of communications at Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, where she was responsible for overseeing the company’s PR and influencer marketing efforts, launching Headspace in international markets including Germany and France, as well as leading corporate communications including issues management and internal communications. Prior to Headspace, Jennifer was head of PR at Murad, a prestige beauty brand owned by Unilever, where she oversaw internal and external communications, including the launch of Unilever Prestige’s first-ever social purpose program while managing multiple brand launches, overseeing organic social content, and influencer marketing. Jennifer was also previously director of corporate communications and public relations at The Wonderful Company, owner of FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios and Teleflora.

“Shutterfly is a company I have long admired, so I’m honored to join the team at such an exciting time,” said Jennifer. “It’s so important, now more than ever, that we continue celebrating life’s special moments and preserving connections to family and friends. That’s why I’m looking forward to helping shape and strengthen its strategic communications and brand storytelling as Shutterfly drives toward the next phase of evolution and transformation.”

Jennifer earned an MBA from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from Simmons College.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Consumer and Lifetouch help customers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly and Snapfish brands bring photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Additionally, Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc., visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

