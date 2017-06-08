ShortList Brings In $1.5 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Freelancer collaboration platform, Shortlist, announces a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Impulse VC, FundersClub, Alchemist Accelerators, and angel investors, including Cisco’s VP of Innovation Maciej Kranz. The company offers a highly useful platform and related services which allow companies to use a single dashboard to view, organize, automate, and manage a large network of external talent.

The new round of funding will be used to enhance Shortlist’s payment and tax offerings, helping companies automate freelancer and vendor payment operations. Shortlist will also be looking to continue expanding its sales and marketing team at its San Francisco HQ.

Shortlist automates the entire process of managing a large pool of contractors, freelancers, and vendors, from on-boarding new workers to organizing tasks and projects, services procurement, and payments and tax forms. Shortlist’s 25,000+ users include Publicis Groupe, CBRE, Hays, Roche, AKQA, and Western Governors University. The company has seen 20-30% growth month over month, due in part to the ever-growing “gig economy,” mostly in the media, content production, and higher education verticals. Shortlist has 15 employees and has raised a total of $2.3 million after completing the Alchemist Accelerator program, which focuses on B2B companies.

“Many companies are taking advantage of utilizing freelancers and contractors instead of hiring full-time employees, but few have the tools to manage such a large pool of workers effectively,” explained Martin Konrad, CEO of Shortlist. “That, coupled with the confusion of worker classification, really highlights the need for a technological solution that automates freelance management from start to finish.”

Shortlist is currently free for companies with fewer than 100 users and 1,000 freelancers, and the paid version includes features such as payments and tax forms, RFP/RFx/eSourcing, single sign-on, analytics tools, and background checks. Freelancers and vendors who use the platform have free access. While the company does not yet have its own marketplace of freelancers, that is a future project that company is currently considering. For more information, visit https://shortlist.co.