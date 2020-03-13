Shortcut Increases At Home Services to Meet Needs of Consumers During Coronavirus Outbreak

On-demand perk accommodates growing population of employees working from home

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GetShortcut--Shortcut, the company that provides on-demand personal care services to consumers, announced today it will expand its in-home offerings to accommodate their corporate clients’ work-from-home policies and the growing population of US employees working remotely.

“Shortcut has helped hundreds of companies reinvent their wellness packages,” says John Meurer, Co-Founder and CEO of Shortcut. “We are working around the clock to accommodate consumers and our corporate clients by expanding our in-home business, while also ensuring our Pros are following the necessary safety protocols put forward by health officials.”

Currently, the company has a 14-day “no appointment policy” that has been implemented for all service professionals who have recently traveled to countries with widespread outbreak, including China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. Shortcut service professionals have been advised to not accept or cancel appointments if they feel uncomfortable performing for safety reasons and to stay home in the event of mild illness, respiratory symptoms, or fever. At the same time, in instances a service professional or client tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), that individual will be temporarily suspended from using Shortcut until he or she is medically cleared. To safeguard its Pros and clients, Shortcut is equipping its service professionals with plastic gloves, disinfectants for tools, and hand sanitizers with an alcohol content of at least 70% to ensure all equipment and persons are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Through Shortcut’s app and web booking experience, employees will be provided a discount to take advantage of Shortcut’s in-home platform that brings top local professionals directly to their home in lieu of their employers’ regularly scheduled in-office Shortcut events.

“The expanded corporate offerings will not only help employees relax but also maintain a level of normalcy while they transition through this period,” says Will Newton, Co-Founder and COO of Shortcut. “Our team continues to monitor updates on COVID-19 from public health authorities and will take appropriate actions as necessary to protect the health and well-being of our service professionals, clients, and corporate partners.”

Working with over 250 corporations across the country, Shortcut helps companies reward their teams with the personal care services they value most by offering on-site hair, massage, and nail appointments. Shortcut currently has Pros in more than 25 markets who provide in-home services and are adhering to the latest health and safety guidelines to protect themselves and Shortcut’s customers.

Shortcut is an easy-to-use personal care service platform that connects people and businesses to the best Pros in their city – anytime, anywhere. For more on Shortcut, visit: www.getshortcut.co.

