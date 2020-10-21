BusinessWire

Shipcom Federal Solutions Awarded Subcontract for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) to Support US Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Shipcom Federal Solutions Awarded Subcontract for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) to Support US Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shipcom Federal Solutions (SFS), a leader in cutting-edge supply chain and MRO technology solutions using mobile computers and internet of things (IoT), announced today it has been awarded an Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) subcontract from Carahsoft under US Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS), in coordination with the Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, to support the US Army’s IT software requirements.


ITES-SW2 is open to ordering from the Department of Defense and all Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. The contract is effective through August 30, 2025 with a five-year option period for a ten-year total period of performance. Under the subcontract, SFS will provide software, software maintenance, and related services and hardware to support the enterprise infrastructure goals of departments and agencies across the federal government. Shipcom solutions on the Catamaran NextGen platform - including supply chain management, material tracking, workforce mobility, and smart buildings using sensor-based IoT – will be available under ITES-SW2.

“Shipcom is excited to make Catamaran NextGen solutions available through this contract vehicle for supply chain management, smart buildings and infrastructure, workforce mobility, IoT, material tracking using RFID, and many other use cases. We believe these solutions provide exceptional support to our Nation’s military command priorities and we look forward to supporting across the Department of Defense with digital transformation efforts,” said Shipcom CEO Abeezar Tyebji.

About Shipcom Federal Solutions

Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shipcom Wireless Inc., a world leading provider of integrated supply chain execution and unified asset management software solutions. Shipcom Wireless is headquartered in Houston, TX, with SFS operating branches in Belcamp, MD and Arlington, VA. Shipcom solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 customers and Governments from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.shipcomwireless.com.


Contacts

Abeezar Tyebji, CEO, 713-302-3825, atyebji@shipcomwireless.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

ACM SIGGRAPH Announces 2022 Conference Leadership, Returns to Vancouver

Posted on Author Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACMSIGGRAPH–ACM SIGGRAPH has selected Munkhtsetseg “Muunuu” Nandigjav, of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), as chair of its 49th conference. Nandigjav, a native of Mongolia, is the associate chair of the digital com…
BusinessWire

Moody’s Analytics Explores the Future of Climate Risk, CRE, and More at 2019 Summit

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Climate risk, the future of commercial real estate, business transformation, and the power of peer learning are among the topics that will be covered at the 2019 Moody’s Analytics Summit, taking place this week in Scottsdale,…
BusinessWire

Unstoppable Domains Partners With Opera Browser to Integrate Decentralized Websites

Posted on Author Business Wire

Offers 80 Million Users Access to the Decentralized Web
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$Crypto #Blockchain–Unstoppable Domains, a software company building domain names on blockchains, today announced a partnership with Opera, a top 5 browser by mar…