Shift4 Payments Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions. Concurrent with the initial public offering, Shift4 Founder & CEO Jared Isaacman has agreed to purchase in a private placement $100 million of Class C common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FOUR” on June 5, 2020. The offering is expected to close on June 9, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (listed in alphabetical order) are serving as joint active bookrunners. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint passive bookrunners. Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2020.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

