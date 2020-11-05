Shift4 Payments Acquires 3dcart Ecommerce Platform

Acquisition Will Enhance Shift4’s Ecommerce Capabilities to Deliver a Unified Commerce Solution

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of payment processing and technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of 3dcart, a powerful ecommerce platform serving over 14,000 businesses, to deliver a unified commerce solution to the company’s customers.

3dcart is a feature-rich, multinational ecommerce platform serving businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries. The company provides everything a business needs to build a secure ecommerce website and start selling products or services online. This turnkey ecommerce experience includes an intuitive website builder, product and order management, customer marketing tools and more. Customers can choose from dozens of professionally designed, industry-specific templates, all of which are mobile-friendly, SEO optimized and highly customizable. The platform encompasses hundreds of best-in-class features including social media marketing, SEO, and an expansive marketplace ecosystem of third-party developers, experts and affiliates.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman states, “We are incredibly excited to welcome the 3dcart team to the Shift4 family. By combining this truly impressive, turnkey ecommerce solution with the Shift4 Payments platform, we can deliver a best-in-class omnichannel experience. It’s important to understand that our commitment to creating a unified commerce ecosystem goes beyond geographic borders and industry verticals. We have an ambitious vision to connect the world’s commerce, and this acquisition is a critical milestone on that journey.”

Gonzalo Gil, CEO of 3dcart, adds, “We are thrilled to be joining Shift4 and to enhance their end-to-end payments solution with our robust ecommerce platform. We have created a world-class ecommerce solution and helped tens of thousands of businesses grow their online presence globally. As part of Shift4, I am confident we will accelerate our growth even further and position 3dcart as the ecommerce market leader.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nate Hirshberg

Vice President, Marketing

Shift4 Payments

nhirshberg@shift4.com

James McCusker

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

jmccusker@soleburytrout.com