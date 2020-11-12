SHI International Honored as Commercial Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit Digital – Americas 2020

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Digital – Geographical Region award for Commercial Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It is an honor to recognize SHI with a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geo-Region award as Commercial Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the Americas.”

“We are proud to continue building on an incredibly strong two-decade partnership with Cisco that empowers our customers to support and grow their businesses,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “We owe this award in no small part to the many organizations that continue to trust us to put Cisco at the heart of their technology needs.”

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

