SHI Grows Revenue to $5.2 Billion for the First Half of 2020

Unprecedented number of shipments met demand for hardware and cloud-based solutions supporting frontline workers and work-from-home initiatives

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, generated $5.2 billion in revenue in the first half of 2020, growing 6.4% year over year. SHI spent much of the first half of the year prioritizing the delivery of devices and cloud-based solutions to frontline workers and organizations mitigating the spread of COVID-19, as well as supporting work-from-home initiatives for customers of all sizes and geographies. Now, SHI is working to support academic institutions of all sizes as they provide in-person, virtual classroom, and hybrid learning environments.

SHI’s Enterprise and Commercial division led first-half growth with a 14% jump year over year, while Public Sector revenue rose 3%. The Corporate and SMB sector maintained growth, up 1% over the same period one year ago.

Hardware and cloud-based solutions dominated the first half of 2020, with SHI’s average top 10 partner growth up nearly 20%. Dell, HP Inc, Cisco, Lenovo, Amazon, and Adobe led the way. Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike experienced the most dramatic growth among SHI’s top partners, rising to 12th overall after finishing outside the top 25 during the same period one year ago.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to SHI’s essential workers, who have so diligently worked overtime to support the technology needs of our customers during this critical period,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “No matter the crisis or challenge, SHI employees have always stepped forward to serve those in need. Despite managing both personal and professional disruptions due to COVID-19, our employees have been instrumental in our ability to serve frontline workers and support businesses through the pandemic. Customers turned to us not only for our objective consultation and our technical knowledge, but for our logistical expertise and ability to efficiently deliver devices and solutions to customers whenever and wherever their employees are working. It is for that reason that SHI continues to thrive despite the disruption.”

Both SHI’s Knox and Ridge Integration Centers (ICs) handled an unprecedented number of shipments in the first half of the year. Over 1,100 total customers had an order go through one of the ICs in that period, including more than 400 customers that utilized an IC for the first time. The total number of units configured soared 234% year over year, and the total of 5.3 million products that passed through the ICs was 151% more than in the first half of 2019.

SHI asked customers to clarify the intent of orders since the start of the pandemic, so that work-from-home initiatives and equipment designated for frontline workers got top priority. Customers worked extremely well in partnership with SHI to prioritize COVID-19 designated orders and manage the logistics of product availability and ever-changing market conditions.

As SHI helped customers shift to remote work, the company took the same steps, moving 94% of its 5,000 employees to work from home over a single weekend in mid-March. In addition, SHI implemented new safety measures in its global headquarters and ICs for the protection of essential employees.

In the first half of 2020, SHI also achieved a number of new milestones:

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

