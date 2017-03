Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sold a hefty $44.4 million in stock in the company at the end of February.

According to filings with the SEC, Sandberg sold 327,000 shares in Facebook in four separate transactions on February 28, 2017. Total proceeds of the sales were $44,429,801.

Sandberg still owns at least 2,537,508 shares in the social media company worth over $350 million.

The sales reported were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan for company executives.