SHARPEN QUICK START Enables Contact Centers To Be Up And Running Remotely Within 48 Hours

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgentFirst--As more and more employees are being ordered to shelter-in-place and work from home, Sharpen Technologies, the agent-first omnichannel cloud contact center platform, announced today the launch of the Sharpen Quick Start program to enable businesses and nonprofits -- stuck with legacy technology that can’t support work-at-home (WAH) agents -- to quickly take advantage of the cloud.

“Sharpen has been supporting WAH agents for years. It’s what we’re built for,” said CEO Bill Gildea. “Sharpen Quick Start keeps agents healthy and employed and businesses running at a time when the success of a contact center has never been more linked with a company’s continuing operations and bottom line.”

Sharpen Quick Start requires no contract, with the first 60 days and initial professional services and deployment of the platform free of charge. The pre-packaged implementation can be up and running within 48 hours since WAH agents need only a high-speed internet connection and computer to do their job. At the same time, WAH supervisors can manage, monitor, and report on their performance with Sharpen’s pioneering data analysis system, Insights. With real-time dashboards and reports, Insights allows management to understand at a glance their agents’ engagement and productivity, lowering the risk of running a virtual contact center.

For qualifying nonprofits, the fee of Sharpen Quick Start will be waived for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak to allow them to continue to provide their essential services to the community.

“With businesses and nonprofits increasingly moving to WAH models, the adoption of commoditized unified communications, collaboration, and video solutions are frankly quite easy,” notes Gildea. “However, standing up a remote contact center is another issue. We’re offering Sharpen Quick Start to remove both the technical and operational barriers to a WAH environment. Partnering with these organizations gives agents and supervisors the tools to thrive in any setting.” More information about getting started can be found here.

