Sharp NEC Display Solutions Expands USB-C Connectivity Within NEC MultiSync®EA Series

Building on the success and core feature set of the NEC MultiSync EA Series, these new models provide a feature-rich experience for the enterprise environment with USB-C connectivity and charging capability

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the display market, announces two new additions to its NEC MultiSync® EA Series desktop portfolio. The 24” EA242F and 27” EA272F boast full ergonomic capabilities and full connectivity to meet the needs of demanding corporate users. These new EA Series displays also include USB-C charging capabilities, a feature that NEC has implemented in advance of industry standards. USB-C helps users optimize connectivity and declutter the workspace by replacing video, audio, power and USB cabling with a single cable to connect and charge any notebook, tablet PC or mobile device universally using the display. These new models also have the option to include NEC SpectraViewTM calibration software for color critical applications.

This launch comes on the heels of the company celebrating the 35th anniversary of its iconic MultiSync product line. NEC was the first to produce and distribute a CRT monitor that could self-synchronize its display to differing horizontal and vertical frequencies from graphics adapters and signals in various formats, setting a new standard for quality and compatibility. The MultiSync monitor became one of the first future-ready peripheral devices in computer history and a permanent industry standard.

“We are building on the success of our current EA Series to strengthen our product offering and continuing the 35-year tradition of our MultiSync product line,” said Horacio Alzate, Product Manager, Desktop Displays/Large E-Series at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “The upgrades enable full digital connectivity to connect to multiple platforms and are ideal for environments where great imaging is desired but cost is a factor.”

Known worldwide for a commitment to high-quality products, focus on customer support and outstanding partner relationships, Sharp NEC Display Solutions is eager to continue offering customers products that meet the needs of the corporate buyer.

For more information on Sharp NEC Display Solutions, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, owned jointly by Sharp Electronics Corporation and NEC Corporation. Sharp NEC Display offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI driven analytics. Sharp NEC Display is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners, and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplay.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Tory Patrick

Tech Image for Sharp NEC Display Solutions

(312) 533-9823

tory.patrick@techimage.com