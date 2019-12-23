SGI-DNA Appoints Brian Donnelly as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioXp--SGI-DNA, Inc., a company dedicated to developing transformative synthetic genomics technologies and revolutionary DNA data storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Donnelly to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Donnelly is a seasoned commercial and operational leader with expertise in developing markets and launching disruptive technologies in the genomics industry and will be responsible for Global Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Support, and Business Development.

“As we enter the most critical year in our company’s history—2020, we are pleased to announce that Brian Donnelly is joining our team as Chief Commercial Officer,” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at SGI-DNA. “Brian’s wealth of skills and capabilities will be invaluable to our organization as we drive market adoption of the BioXp Gene Builder and innovations around Gibson Assembly Technology, in addition to next-generation tools for DNA data storage.”

“I am thrilled to join SGI-DNA and help build the company’s commercial function,” said Mr. Donnelly. “I look forward to leading the team as we scale our efforts across the globe to accelerate adoption of the world’s first and only fully automated platform for DNA synthesis workflows.”

Mr. Donnelly joins from Illumina where he most recently led Illumina's global service organization with general management responsibility and leadership oversight for a 900-person commercial team. During his time at Illumina, Brian also led the Global Commercial Strategy and Global Clinical Marketing teams during numerous product launches. Before Illumina, Brian led Global Marketing and Commercial Operations at Sequenom where he was responsible for all aspects of business strategy, product management, marketing, communications and field operations. He has also held commercial and operational leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and device space at GlaxoSmithKline and Allergan, with a specific focus on the vaccines and oncology markets. Brian received a BS in Business Administration from Elon University, and both an MBA and a JD from Rutgers University.

