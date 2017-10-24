SF Second for Worst Commutes

The San Francisco Bay Area is ranked second for the worst commutes in the nation according to research from staffing firm Robert Half. The company surveyed workers from 27 major U.S. cities to determine how long they spend commuting to and from the office and which cities have the most stressed-out commuters.

Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Chicago workers cite the longest commutes to work. Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin workers are most stressed over commutes and 30 percent of U.S. workers say commutes are too long overall.

Commute times rank as a top concern among employees when considering a job offer, according to feedback gathered from Robert Half’s recruiters.

“Good managers keep a constant gauge on team morale. You should continually talk to employees about their commutes to identify pain points and possible workarounds,” said Josh Howarth, district president for Robert Half. “Every organization is different, and no single magic bullet can solve all commuting problems.”

Robert Half commissioned an independent research firm to collect the data. More than 2,700 workers in 27 U.S. markets were surveyed to determine average commute times and the cities with the most stressful commutes. The survey was conducted in September 2017.

Average Round-Trip Commute Times

Rank U.S. City Average

Commute

Time (in

minutes) Rank U.S. City Average

Commute

Time (in

minutes) 1 Washington, D.C. 60.42 14 Detroit, MI 46.87 2 San Francisco, CA 59.20 15 Pittsburgh, PA 46.38 3 Chicago, IL 58.50 16 San Diego, CA 46.19 4 New York, NY 57.92 17 Denver, CO 46.11 5 Dallas, TX 54.95 18 St. Louis, MO 45.67 6 Seattle, WA 54.22 19 Phoenix, AZ 45.53 7 Boston, MA 53.75 20 Cincinnati, OH 45.42 8 Los Angeles, CA 53.68 21 Raleigh, NC 44.68 9 Philadelphia, PA 51.86 22 Minneapolis, MN 43.53 10 Austin, TX 51.85 23 Indianapolis, IN 43.34 11 Houston, TX 50.56 24 Charlotte, NC 42.70 12 Atlanta, GA 49.90 25 Cleveland, OH 42.00 13 Miami, FL 49.16 26 Des Moines, IA 40.94 27 Salt Lake City, UT 40.41

Most Stressful Commutes

Professionals with the longest commutes aren’t necessarily the most anxious. When asked about their stress levels stemming from commute, here is how U.S. commuters ranked their cities, from most to least stressful: