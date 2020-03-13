SetSchedule to Implement Coronavirus Precautions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetSchedule’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Shayna Goldburg, announced new coronavirus precautions for the employees at its Irvine headquarters. SetSchedule has taken steps to encourage proactive behavior within the SetSchedule organization to ensure employees remain and stay healthy.

“The good news is that the threat of COVID-19 is still low in Orange County, CA,” says Shayna. “Nonetheless we want to make sure we have protocols in place as we track the situation. Since things can change by the day or even the hour, we are taking every safety measure to safeguard against unnecessary risk.”

The Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) is currently reporting that the risk of infection in Orange County, CA is believed to be low with older adults (60 or higher) and people who have serious, chronic medical conditions being at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. As a result, SetSchedule had taken precautions that include adjusted work hours and meeting schedules, increased cleaning of the office of high traffic areas; disinfecting door handles, light switches and handrails multiple times throughout the day, daily status updates on the state of COVID-19, along with best practices as dictated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and OCHCA. Lastly, all non-essential business travel has been suspended indefinitely while management monitors the situation. These new policies and precautions will be reviewed daily and subject to change based on how the situation progresses in the coming weeks.

SetSchedule is a technology and data company geared towards the real estate industry. Using a patented lead marketplace and easy to use suite of SaaS solutions, SetSchedule delivers better business efficiency to agents, with plans to release a new product in summer 2020 to unite real estate and ancillary professionals. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform, SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents.

Media Contact:

Alexis Stys

100 Spectrum Center Drive

9th Floor, Irvine, CA 92618

888-222-0011

media@setschedule.com