SetSchedule Appoints Daniel Parzivand Chief Client Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetSchedule, a leader in technology software and networking solutions for real estate shoppers and professionals, today announced the promotion of Daniel Parzivand to the position of Chief Client Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this role, Parzivand will continue to report to Roy Dekel, SetSchedule CEO.

"The role of the CCO is to ensure that the collective voice of real estate professionals, home shoppers, buyers, sellers, and renters are incorporated into the strategy of company operations. Daniel has excelled in all of his endeavors over the past six years,” Dekel said. "I am proud of what he has done, and look forward to seeing what he is yet to accomplish.”

Parzivand joined the company as a founding employee in 2014. In his last position as Vice Present of Sales Operations, Parzivand was responsible for driving the customer realization of our full platform of products and oversaw the client experience from initial contact through continued service. In his new role as CCO, Parzivand will be the top client advocate internally for real estate professionals and home shoppers, influencing and defining the entirety of the customer experience. He will also ensure to continue to drive revenue through customer expansion and renewals.

The teams he will be responsible for include national pre and post-sales, and all customer-facing operations at SetSchedule — from initial services engagement, ongoing premium customer success, and concierge services.

"My passion for not just meeting customer expectations, but blowing them out of the water is what helped drive me, and with such a great product and team to rely on, I was able to make a real difference in the spectacular growth of SetSchedule,” Says Parzivand.

SetSchedule offers agents and brokers a virtual ecosystem in which they can acquire buyer and seller leads from multiple vendors on-demand. After, the SetSchedule application provides a suite of SaaS solutions designed to streamline the sales process and boost business efficiency. SetSchedule recently announced plans to release a new product in Fall of 2021 that will allow real estate and ancillary professionals to collaborate and network virtually. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform, SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents using tailored ads and collect detailed analytics through customized landing pages. SetAds allows brands to control how they’re seen and discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data.

Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com and learn more about SetAds at setschedule.com/setads.

