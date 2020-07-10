Setmore’s Online Booking Software with Video Calling Enables B2C Meetings from Anywhere

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BookNow--There’s no such thing as ‘business-as-usual’ in the wake of Covid-19. While some businesses have adapted to the new normal of working from home, many smaller businesses are struggling to achieve continuity in 2020.

Fortunately, this does not need to be the case for all sole traders and SMB leaders. Setmore online scheduling software now integrates with Teleport and Zoom video conferencing, allowing businesses to book appointments and meet customers from anywhere.

“Switching to a digital business model is a lifeline for tutors, personal trainers, consultants, and similar professions that do not require in-person contact,” states Bryce Morrow, Setmore’s CEO. “Setmore’s cloud-based scheduling platform empowers customers to self-book quickly and easily through a business’ custom Booking Page, website, and social media channels like Facebook and Instagram. Connecting Setmore with video platforms like Teleport and Zoom means users can arrange and host one-to-one or group meetings online. It helps them reach even more customers as services are location-free.”

Booking virtual meetings through Setmore can generate a new stream of revenue for businesses. For customers, it’s as simple as selecting their service and time slot. With Square and Stripe integrations, customers can even place a secure payment directly through the Booking Page. Business owners receive instant in-app notifications of new bookings, and both parties receive a secure meeting link upon confirmation. There are no downloads required; customers simply click the link to join meetings in their browser.

Setmore automates text or email reminders - drastically reducing no-shows - as clients join online appointments from where they’re comfortable. Recurring appointments take just minutes to set up and customers can use the same meeting link each time. And, with Teleport’s ShareScreen, hosts can even give presentations and post links to enrich the client experience.

Businesses can create free accounts on both Setmore and Teleport today. Additionally, integrating Setmore with external platform Zoom takes only minutes. With the Setmore mobile app, users can enjoy even more flexibility in booking online appointments on-the-go.

These robust Setmore video integrations empower businesses to protect their teams, while continuing to serve their communities. As businesses return to action, Setmore gives them control over their schedules and the tools to work while social distancing.

For more information on scheduling seamless virtual meetings with Setmore, please visit:

https://www.setmore.com/integrations/teleport

https://www.setmore.com/integrations/zoom

