ServiceSource to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on July 30, 2020

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Earnings--ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.


To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through people-powered, digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX™), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.

