ServiceNow Named a Leader in Governance, Risk and Compliance by Independent Research Firm

ServiceNow scored highest in the strategy category and end-user experience criterion, recognized for driving user adoption and engagement and helping customer build GRC strategies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q1 2020. According to the report, ServiceNow “takes an active role in helping customers build a GRC strategy...”

The report states, “ServiceNow has masterfully executed against an aggressive product roadmap, transcending its ITSM roots and making its way onto many RFP shortlists. The vendor is laser focused on driving user adoption and engagement and has designed workflow to contextualize the user experience and delivered built-in features including a mobile app design studio and a natural language processing-enabled virtual agent to make using the platform as easy as possible. ServiceNow takes an active role in helping customers build a GRC strategy and articulate the value of its program within a customer’s organization.”

Vasant Balasubramanian, ServiceNow’s head of risk products, notes that, “ServiceNow is transforming the world of work by putting governance, risk management and intelligent automation capabilities for compliance at the core of its offerings to better drive digital transformations. We believe that this recognition by Forrester underscores the power of the Now Platform to deliver workflows that make it simple and intuitive for our customers to meet governance and compliance requirements, and ultimately manage enterprise risk in real time.”

The Forrester report states, “As businesses demand greater visibility and agility to respond quickly to changing market dynamics and evolving threats, the leading GRC platforms leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing capabilities to digitally transform risk and compliance. Vendors that prioritize platform usability, facilitate user adoption, and excel at helping customers become successful in managing risk and compliance position themselves not merely as vendors but as strategic partners.”

ServiceNow’s GRC solutions are developed to embed risk management, compliance activities, and intelligent automation into digital business processes to continuously monitor for and prioritize risk. Key benefits include:

Managed business risk: Using continuous monitoring and real-time dashboards to get actionable information about high risk areas, noncompliance, vendor status and significant audit findings.

Using continuous monitoring and real-time dashboards to get actionable information about high risk areas, noncompliance, vendor status and significant audit findings. Improved decision making: Enabling more strategic planning and decision making with a single integrated risk management program. Simplified communication and use context to assess business impact and prioritize activities.

Enabling more strategic planning and decision making with a single integrated risk management program. Simplified communication and use context to assess business impact and prioritize activities. Increased performance: Boosting performance and productivity with consistent cross-functional automation to reduce errors and enable teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud–based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

