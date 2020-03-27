Sermo Invites All Doctors Globally to Participate in the Largest COVID-19 Real Time Study; Unprecedented Data From Doctors in 30 Countries Will Provide a Weekly Perspective of the COVID-19 Battle From the Frontlines

5,400+ doctors who have already participated will help create a trusted single source of data that will shape policy, treatment guidelines, and provide real-world insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sermo, the leading global social platform for physicians and largest healthcare data collection company, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Real Time Barometer. With a network of 1,3MM HCPs in 150 countries, Sermo is uniquely positioned to provide this single source feed of real time data of physicians’ insights and perspectives on how the world is faring against COVID-19. The study will address a broad range of topics including treatments being used and their efficacy and safety, ethical questions related to wartime triaging and medical shortages, patient types experiencing the most complications, hospital preparedness, peak timing, social distancing impact and much more.

“Policy is being decided on the fly by politicians and governments, and oftentimes without accurate data because of the rapidly changing pandemic. There is no clear view of what is happening, there is no macro lens – things are changing hour to hour, patient to patient,” said Peter Kirk, CEO, Sermo. “Physicians and scientists on the frontlines need a voice during this time, and Sermo is providing that avenue in a systematic and trusted way through our physician-only platform and this study.”

Media is invited to partner with Sermo to share and amplify this important data with all stakeholders alike. There will be approximately 5 consecutive weekly waves with each wave featuring repeated questions to enable us to track trends over time.

If you’re a physician looking to participate in the study or a healthcare constituent interested in receiving updates on the COVID-19 study, please visit https://www.sermo.com/covid-barometer.

About Sermo

Sermo is the largest healthcare data collection company and social platform for physicians, reaching 1,3MM HCPs across 150 countries. The platform enables doctors to anonymously talk real-world medicine, review treatment options via our proprietary Drug Ratings platform, collectively solve patient cases, and participate in medical market research. For more information, please visit www.sermo.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

