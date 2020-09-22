Serent Portfolio Company Davisware Announces Sale of Wintac Brand

Deal Furthers Investment in Core GlobalEdge, Vision, and Global Warranty Products

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent portfolio company Davisware, a leading provider of ERP software for commercial field services providers, announced the sale of its Wintac brand, a field-service management software solution primarily targeting emerging market, residential contractors, to Clearent, LLC.

With the sale, Wintac will become part of FieldEdge, a provider of SaaS field-service management solutions to the home service market and a subsidiary of Clearent, while Davisware will continue to focus and invest in its core products- GlobalEdge and S2KVision, its enterprise-level field service software products, along with Global Warranty and E2. The sale will allow Davisware to increase investment in the product and technology serving these core customers, primarily in the enterprise-level, commercial segments.

" With their experience serving residential mechanical-contractor providers such as HVAC, plumbing, equipment-repair and electrical services, we knew that FieldEdge and Clearent would continue to deliver exceptional service and value to Wintac customers," said Jennifer Davis, CEO and Co-founder of Davisware. She continued, “ As we’ve grown Davisware, we’ve developed first-class ERP and business management software that allows our commercial customers to scale smarter and faster. This added focus allows us to further enhance the technology, experience, and value that our suite of products provides.”

" When we partnered with Jennifer and the Davisware team, we recognized the passionate customer base," stated Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital. He continued, " With the Wintac divestiture, Davisware intends to focus on its core commercial field service segments with its industry-leading software solutions. The transaction will accelerate our investment to strengthen Davisware’s suite of powerful technology solutions and enhance the customer service experience for its customers."

Since its founding in 1988, Davisware's mission is to help people and businesses grow by improving efficiency with automated workflows and leading innovative technology. Today, Davisware serves field services businesses, contractors, and OEMs across various end markets, including food equipment service, petroleum contracting, commercial HVAC, and other specialty trades. The company recently announced its strategic partnership with Parts Town to improve the purchasing experience and bring new features for Davisware customers early next year. Davisware serves over 20,000 operators in 35 industries worldwide.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Davisware

Davisware, based in West Dundee, IL, has been providing market-leading software solutions to commercial field service providers since its founding in 1988. Thousands of companies, use Davisware’s ERP solutions to manage, organize and grow their service contracting businesses. The company employs a team of empathetic and creative problem-solvers, who combine deep technical and industry expertise, with the leading edge technology, to provide their customers the tools and operational best practices that unlock growth. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware’s plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support.

