SenservaPro from Senserva Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SenservaPro to quickly and easily identify vulnerabilities in user and application security in their Azure Active Directory tenant.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senserva, a leader in cloud security posture management, today announced the availability of SenservaPro in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Senserva customers can now rapidly improve their user and application security posture by taking advantage of the scalability of the trusted Azure cloud platform to streamline the installation and management of the SenservaPro application.

SenservaPro is a powerful solution that provides a deep analysis of over 200 controls targeting configurations and events for user accounts and applications within a client’s Microsoft Azure tenant. SenservaPro provides full visibility of the security posture of an organization, saving countless hours for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure administrators. By utilizing the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, SenservaPro uniquely ensures all data stays within a client’s environment. SenservaPro works to help organizations understand and optimize their use of Microsoft security solutions to easily improve their security posture and eliminate over-privileged accounts.

“Organizations today are moving fast to the cloud environment. In cloud security, the user is the focus,” said Mark Shavlik, CEO, Senserva. “SenservaPro is using the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to help quickly identify misconfigurations and eliminate security risks that could jeopardize an organization or its clients. Improving user security posture should be the focus point of the cloud security journey.”

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome SenservaPro to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about SenservaPro at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Senserva

Senserva is a cloud security provider focused on helping organizations in the cloud security posture management (CSPM) space. Senserva is part of the Microsoft Partner Network and is working to solve security challenges through technology.

