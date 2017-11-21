Sendwithus Secures $5 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO & VICTORIA, BC — Sendwithus, the communications management platform that enables organizations to streamline their email creation process, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round. Leading the investment is BlueRun Ventures, with additional investments from Baseline Ventures. Previous investors include Baseline Ventures, Initialized Capital, Acequía capital, SV Angel, Maiden Lane, Y Combinator, Scott Banister and more. The company also announced that Cheryl Cheng, General Partner at BlueRun Ventures, is joining the Sendwithus Board.

Sendwithus has offices in San Francisco and Victoria, British Columbia.

“With more than 200 leading brands leveraging Sendwithus to more quickly and effectively reach customers, we are expanding our focus to enable enterprises to execute cutting-edge communications at scale,” said Matt Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Sendwithus. “We are excited to partner with BlueRun Ventures, and to have Cheryl join our board and share her expertise as we look to take the company to the next level, building on the strong momentum we have created over the past four years.”

Companies using Sendwithus include Microsoft, Autodesk, Zillow, and Blue Apron. The company plans to use the funding to expand its sales, marketing and engineering teams as it delivers an enterprise-ready solution that helps organizations deliver global, on-brand, targeted transactional emails, quickly and at scale. The company has seen exponential customer growth since its inception in 2013, with the product supporting over 10 billion emails sent to date.