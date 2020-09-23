Semtech to Participate in Virtual Meeting with Baird

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its plan to participate in a virtual meeting hosted by Baird Senior Research Analyst, Tristan Gerra. Mohan Maheswaran, President and CEO and Emeka Chukwu, CFO will participate on the call to discuss general business conditions and the Company’s long-term business strategy, scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at http://investors.semtech.com/events.cfm.

