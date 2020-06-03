BusinessWire

Semtech to Participate in Virtual Investor Event

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Emeka Chukwu, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at http://investors.semtech.com/events.cfm.


About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


Contacts

Sandy Harrison
Semtech Corporation
(805) 480-2004
webir@semtech.com

