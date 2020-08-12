BusinessWire

Semtech Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Semtech Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced plans to release the financial results of its second quarter fiscal year 2021 after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The results will be released through BusinessWire and posted at www.semtech.com.


Semtech will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the “Events Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate website at www.semtech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

SMTC-F

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


Contacts

Sandy Harrison
Semtech Corporation
(805) 480-2004
webir@semtech.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

MIPI I3C v1.1 Utility and Control Bus Strengthens Upgrade Path for I2C Implementers

Posted on Author Business Wire

New version further simplifies development for smartphones, IoT devices, automotive/ADAS, server manageability and more
PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications f…
BusinessWire

Horizon 2019, Zycus’ Annual Flagship Conference Expected to See Record Footfall This Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZycusHorizon19–Zycus, world leader in procurement technology solutions across the Source-to-Pay suite, today announced that Horizon 2019, its flagship annual conference will see the largest participation ever. The th…
BusinessWire

Blue Yonder Expands Offerings to Help Customers “Predict & Pivot” and Minimize COVID-19 Impact on Global Supply Chains

Posted on Author Business Wire

As-a-service offerings better predict, prescribe and model scenarios to reduce disruptions and ensure complete supply chain resiliency
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Blue Yonder, Inc., has expanded its offerings to help c…