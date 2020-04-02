Semperis Named a Gold Winner of the 2020 Edison Awards

Honored as one of the world's best innovations and innovators

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) has been named a gold winner in the Information Technology category for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world’s best innovations and innovators.

Because it serves as the gatekeeper to critical applications and data, any prolonged downtime of Active Directory puts organizations at risk of severe business disruption, and in some cases, a complete shutdown. Semperis ADFR orchestrates the entire Active Directory recovery process to reduce recovery time up to 90 percent and eliminate costly service outages. Key capabilities include Anywhere Recovery, Clean Restore, and Advanced Automation.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by the prestigious Edison Awards,” said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. “We are proud to offer the market’s only backup and recovery solution capable of cleanly restoring Microsoft Active Directory from cyber disasters like ransomware and wiper attacks. Especially for organizations that can’t tolerate lengthy outages or degraded service, it’s so critical to be able to recover AD quickly and cleanly.”

Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, Semperis ADFR was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Semperis ADFR as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

The Edison Award is one of multiple industry awards to honor Semperis. Additional award wins include Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution category of the 2020 SC Awards and the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards, where Semperis ADFR was named a gold winner in two categories – Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solution and Data Center Backup and Recovery Solution. Semperis was also recognized by the CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Awards, winning in two categories – Cutting Edge Ransomware Recovery Solution and Publisher's Choice for its Hybrid Identity Protection Cybersecurity Conference Series, and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in which Semperis was awarded two honors – Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution and Best Cybersecurity Conference.

About Semperis

Semperis is the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience for cross-cloud and hybrid environments. We provide threat mitigation and disaster recovery solutions for enterprise identity-management systems – the keys to the kingdom. Our patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory (AD) protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. We’re headquartered in New York City and operate internationally, with our research and development arm in Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) conference. We’ve received the highest level of industry accolades—most recently being named Best Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery Solution by SC Magazine’s 2020 Trust Awards.

Semperis is an alumnus of the Microsoft Accelerator program and has been a Microsoft partner for over five years. Our technology is recognized by Gartner as the only fully automated AD recovery solution available in the market today. For more information about Semperis AD threat protection and recovery, visit www.semperis.com.

Follow Semperis

About The Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

