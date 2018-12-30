Securly Secures $16 Million Series B

SAN JOSE — Securly, a startup that helps keep kids safe online – has raised $16 million of Series B financing led by Defy Partners and with participation by Owl Ventures, bringing its total venture capital raised to date to $24 million. Securly will be using the round of financing to improve research and development in K-12 safety, and ramp up sales and support.

Securly has built tools that create a more kid-friendly Internet – from simply blocking adult content online to even flagging bullying or self-harm messages across emails, web browsing, web searches, chats, and documents. Securly’s machine learning algorithms are constantly trained by safety specialists with safe and unsafe content, and when the algorithms flag new content as potentially disturbing, 24×7 student safety experts engage with the alerts to evaluate the fuller context behind the flagged activity, eliminate false alarms, and reach out to schools, parents or authorities as needed.

Former engineers at McAfee, co-founders Vinay Mahadik, and Bharath Madhusudanbring bring decades of enterprise security experience to Securly.

“Securly has built a unified platform that allows everyone from parents and educators, to IT admins, counselors and superintendents to all participate in the students’ online safety and wellness,” said Vinay Mahadik, CEO and co-founder of Securly. “Each product and service in this platform informs the other, and leverages human-assisted Artificial Intelligence to create a safe future for the kids – something only uniquely possible with Securly.”

Securly currently has over 2,000 paid school districts, and a similar number of districts using its free Chromebook filtering and email auditing services. It has over 500,000 parents on its parent portal, over 7 million total students served, over 5 thousand schools served, and a market penetration of over 10% of US public school districts.

“Securly has already achieved significant growth in a substantial and important market,” said Neil Sequeira, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Defy. “Using technology to help keep kids safe online in school and at home is more important than ever. Securly’s software solution is making a meaningful difference and we are thrilled to be partnering with talented founders like Vinay and Bharath.”