SecurityWeek to Host Cloud Security Summit Virtual Event on August 13, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enterprise Security Professional to Discuss Latest Cloud Security Trends and Strategies Via Fully Immersive Virtual Event Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, will host its 2020 Cloud Security Summit virtual event on Thursday, August 13, 2020.


Through a fully immersive virtual environment, attendees will be able to interact with leading solution providers and other end users tasked with securing various cloud environments and services.

“As enterprises adopt cloud-based services to leverage benefits such as scalability, increased efficiency, and cost savings, security has remained a top concern,” said Mike Lennon, Managing Director at SecurityWeek. “SecurityWeek’s Cloud Security Summit will help organizations learn how to utilize tools, controls, and design models needed to properly secure cloud environments.”

The Cloud Security Summit kicks off at 11:00AM ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and features sessions, including:

  • Augmenting Native Cloud Security Services to Achieve Enterprise-grade Security
  • Measuring and Mitigating the Risk of Lateral Movement
  • Weathering the Storm: Cyber AI for Cloud and SaaS
  • Securing Cloud Requires Network Policy and Segmentation
  • Managing Digital Trust in the Era of Cloud Megabreaches
  • The Rise of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
  • Fireside Chat with Gunter Ollmann, CSO of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI Security Division

Sponsors of the 2020 Cloud Security Summit include: DivvyCloud by Rapid7, Tufin, Darktrace, SecurityScorecard, Bitglass, Orca Security, Auth0 and Datadog.

Register for the Cloud Security Summit at: https://bit.ly/CloudSec2020

About Security Summits Virtual Events: SecurityWeek’s Security Summit events are a series of virtual conferences that allow attendees from around the world to immerse themselves in a virtual world to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends and gain insights into security strategies and emerging cyber threats faced by businesses. Learn more at https://www.securitysummits.com/

About SecurityWeek: SecurityWeek helps information security professionals do their jobs better by providing timely and insightful news, information, viewpoints, analysis and experiences from experts in the trenches of information security. With content written by industry professionals and a seasoned news team, SecurityWeek produces and distributes insightful and useful content and data to information security professionals around the globe. (www.securityweek.com)


Contacts

Mike Lennon
SecurityWeek Events
events@securityweek.com
Twitter: @SecurityWeek

