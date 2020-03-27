Secureworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

News Summary

Nearly 100 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) customers added on the new SaaS-based Red Cloak Platform during fiscal year 2020

Revenue was $142.0 million in the fourth quarter, growing 8.6 percent year-over-year

Full fiscal year 2020 revenue of $552.8 million grew 6.6 percent year-over-year, including 22 percent growth year-over-year internationally

Record cash flow provided by operating activities of $43.0 million and $78.8 million in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, respectively

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), the essential cybersecurity company for the digitally connected world, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year which ended on January 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Highlights

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue increased 8.6 percent to $142.0 million from $130.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 54.4 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with 53.4 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.0 percent compared with 56.0 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $11.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.3 million, compared with $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $43.0 million.

Secureworks ended the fourth quarter with $181.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“In the fourth quarter, we more than tripled the number of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers on our new platform over the previous quarter,” said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. “We are well-positioned to continue delivering on our transformational efforts to be the industry-leading security platform and software provider, backed by a world-class threat intelligence unit.”

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Highlights

Both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in fiscal 2020 increased 6.6 percent to $552.8 million from $518.7 million in fiscal 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 54.3 percent in fiscal 2020, up from 52.6 percent in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 57.0 percent from 55.3 percent year-over-year.

GAAP net loss was $31.7 million, or $0.39 per share, in fiscal 2020, compared with a net loss of $39.1 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or breakeven per share, in fiscal 2020, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million, compared with $11.8 million in fiscal 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2020 was $78.8 million.

“Our results in fiscal 2020 demonstrate that customers are embracing our products, solutions and services and we’re pleased with the progress. We saw improvement in operating leverage, delivered positive adjusted EBITDA each quarter for the first time as a public company, now reaching seven consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer of Secureworks.

Business and Operational Updates include:

During Q4, Secureworks closed 72 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) deals on the new platform, up from 19 in the previous quarter, demonstrating the great traction and momentum the Company’s seeing for its SaaS-based solutions.

In Q4 FY20, Secureworks teamed with Dell to provide an ever-smarter network effect of protection for a next-generation portfolio of collaborative endpoint security solutions. The Dell SafeGuard offering bundles Secureworks’ Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) with VMware Carbon Black’s endpoint prevention. In addition, customers can also add a Secureworks’ Incident Management Retainer for world-class incident response and recovery on-demand, critically important in today’s turbulent environment.

Last month, at RSA Conference 2020, Secureworks announced it has teamed with VMware to bring pervasive visibility and intrinsic security to public cloud deployments with the launch of its new cloud configuration assessment. This gives customers an immediate head start against cloud security risks such as misconfiguration and will also help customers detect configuration vulnerabilities, understand the business impact of critical risks and address the security and compliance challenges associated with public cloud adoption.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes more than 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 Net revenue $ 141,986 $ 130,710 $ 552,765 $ 518,709 Cost of revenue 64,792 60,906 252,796 246,117 Gross margin 77,194 69,804 299,969 272,592 Research and development 23,364 21,687 94,964 87,608 Sales and marketing 40,708 35,854 157,674 141,818 General and administrative 25,643 22,663 99,505 91,898 Total operating expenses 89,715 80,204 352,143 321,324 Operating loss (12,521 ) (10,400 ) (52,174 ) (48,732 ) Interest and other, net (111 ) 196 850 2,778 Loss before income taxes (12,632 ) (10,204 ) (51,324 ) (45,954 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (7,404 ) 1,574 (19,658 ) (6,853 ) Net income (loss) $ (5,228 ) $ (11,778 ) $ (31,666 ) $ (39,101 ) Net income (loss) per common share (basic) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.48 ) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 80,591 80,587 80,563 80,710 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 80,591 80,587 80,563 80,710 Percentage of Total Net Revenue Gross margin 54.4 % 53.4 % 54.3 % 52.6 % Research and development 16.5 % 16.6 % 17.2 % 16.9 % Sales and marketing 28.7 % 27.4 % 28.5 % 27.3 % General and administrative 18.1 % 17.3 % 18.0 % 17.7 % Operating expenses 63.2 % 61.4 % 63.7 % 61.9 % Operating loss (8.8 )% (8.0 )% (9.4 )% (9.4 )% Loss before income taxes (8.9 )% (7.8 )% (9.3 )% (8.9 )% Net income (loss) (3.7 )% (9.0 )% (5.7 )% (7.5 )% Effective tax rate 58.6 % (15.4 )% 38.3 % 14.9 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands

SECUREWORKS CORP. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,838 $ 129,592 Accounts receivable, net 111,798 141,344 Inventories 746 468 Other current assets 27,449 27,604 Total current assets 321,831 299,008 Property and equipment, net 27,606 35,978 Goodwill 416,487 416,487 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,463 — Purchased intangible assets, net 180,052 206,448 Other non-current assets 78,592 78,238 Total assets $ 1,048,031 $ 1,036,159 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,690 $ 16,177 Accrued and other 98,855 86,495 Deferred revenue 175,847 157,865 Total current liabilities 293,392 260,537 Long-term deferred revenue 12,690 16,064 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,669 — Other non-current liabilities 50,400 66,851 Total liabilities 381,151 343,452 Stockholders' equity 666,880 692,707 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,048,031 $ 1,036,159

SECUREWORKS CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (31,666 ) $ (39,101 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,932 41,207 Stock-based compensation expense 19,548 19,370 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies 270 (1,818 ) Income tax benefit (19,658 ) (6,853 ) Other non cash impacts 1,830 — Provision for doubtful accounts 3,099 2,356 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,789 13,750 Net transactions with parent (12,483 ) (1,797 ) Inventories (278 ) 562 Other assets 13,293 (7,277 ) Accounts payable 7,008 (6,117 ) Deferred revenue 14,463 20,942 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,692 21,975 Net cash provided by operating activities 78,839 57,199 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12,590 ) (10,200 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,590 ) (10,200 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,327 — Principal payments on financing arrangement with Dell Financial Services — (2,208 ) Taxes paid on vested restricted shares (8,453 ) (2,207 ) Purchases of stock for treasury (6,377 ) (13,531 ) Payments on financed capital expenditures (500 ) (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,003 ) (18,946 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 52,246 28,053 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 129,592 101,539 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 181,838 $ 129,592 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Financed capital expenditures $ 724 $ 373 Income taxes paid $ 1,746 $ 1,961

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company’s reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 GAAP revenue $ 141,986 $ 130,710 $ 552,765 $ 518,709 Non-GAAP revenue $ 141,986 $ 130,710 $ 552,765 $ 518,709 GAAP gross margin $ 77,194 $ 69,804 $ 299,969 $ 272,592 Amortization of intangibles 3,560 3,411 14,089 13,642 Stock-based compensation expense 197 12 1,206 780 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 80,951 $ 73,227 $ 315,264 $ 287,014 GAAP research and development expenses $ 23,364 $ 21,687 $ 94,964 $ 87,608 Stock-based compensation expense (1,123 ) (1,163 ) (4,280 ) (4,133 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 22,241 $ 20,524 $ 90,684 $ 83,475 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 40,708 $ 35,854 $ 157,674 $ 141,818 Stock-based compensation expense 695 (511 ) (1,694 ) (2,652 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 41,403 $ 35,343 $ 155,980 $ 139,166 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 25,643 $ 22,663 $ 99,505 $ 91,898 Amortization of intangibles (3,524 ) (3,524 ) (14,094 ) (14,094 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,305 ) (3,209 ) (12,368 ) (11,805 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 18,814 $ 15,930 $ 73,043 $ 65,999 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (12,521 ) $ (10,400 ) $ (52,174 ) $ (48,732 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,083 6,934 28,183 27,736 Stock-based compensation expense 3,931 4,895 19,548 19,370 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,507 ) $ 1,429 $ (4,443 ) $ (1,626 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,228 ) $ (11,778 ) $ (31,666 ) $ (39,101 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,083 6,934 28,183 27,736 Stock-based compensation expense 3,931 4,895 19,548 19,370 Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (1,191 ) 4,325 (1,191 ) 4,325 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,691 ) (2,848 ) (14,688 ) (10,978 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,904 $ 1,528 $ 186 $ 1,352 GAAP earnings (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.48 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.08 0.35 0.34 Stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.06 0.24 0.24 Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (0.01 ) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.05 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.18 ) (0.13 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share * $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.02 * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,228 ) $ (11,778 ) $ (31,666 ) $ (39,101 ) Interest and other, net 111 (196 ) (850 ) (2,778 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (7,404 ) 1,574 (19,658 ) (6,853 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,915 10,335 42,932 41,207 Stock-based compensation expense 3,931 4,895 19,548 19,370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,325 $ 4,830 $ 10,306 $ 11,845

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2019 GAAP gross margin 54.4 % 53.4 % 54.3 % 52.6 % Non-GAAP adjustment 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.7 % 2.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 57.0 % 56.0 % 57.0 % 55.3 % GAAP research and development expenses 16.5 % 16.6 % 17.2 % 16.9 % Non-GAAP adjustment (0.8 )% (0.9 )% (0.8 )% (0.8 )% Non-GAAP research and development expenses 15.7 % 15.7 % 16.4 % 16.1 % GAAP sales and marketing expenses 28.7 % 27.4 % 28.5 % 27.3 % Non-GAAP adjustment 0.5 % (0.4 )% (0.3 )% (0.5 )% Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 29.2 % 27.0 % 28.2 % 26.8 % GAAP general and administrative expenses 18.1 % 17.3 % 18.0 % 17.7 % Non-GAAP adjustment (4.8 )% (5.1 )% (4.8 )% (5.0 )% Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 13.3 % 12.2 % 13.2 % 12.7 % GAAP operating income (loss) (8.8 )% (8.0 )% (9.4 )% (9.4 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 7.7 % 9.1 % 8.6 % 9.1 % Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (1.1 )% 1.1 % (0.8 )% (0.3 )% GAAP net income (loss) (3.7 )% (9.0 )% (5.7 )% (7.5 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 5.0 % 10.2 % 5.7 % 7.8 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1.3 % 1.2 % — % 0.3 %

