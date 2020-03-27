BusinessWire

Secureworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Business Wire

News Summary

  • Nearly 100 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) customers added on the new SaaS-based Red Cloak Platform during fiscal year 2020
  • Revenue was $142.0 million in the fourth quarter, growing 8.6 percent year-over-year
  • Full fiscal year 2020 revenue of $552.8 million grew 6.6 percent year-over-year, including 22 percent growth year-over-year internationally
  • Record cash flow provided by operating activities of $43.0 million and $78.8 million in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, respectively

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), the essential cybersecurity company for the digitally connected world, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year which ended on January 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Highlights

  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue increased 8.6 percent to $142.0 million from $130.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • GAAP gross margin was 54.4 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with 53.4 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.0 percent compared with 56.0 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • GAAP net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $11.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.3 million, compared with $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $43.0 million.
  • Secureworks ended the fourth quarter with $181.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“In the fourth quarter, we more than tripled the number of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers on our new platform over the previous quarter,” said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. “We are well-positioned to continue delivering on our transformational efforts to be the industry-leading security platform and software provider, backed by a world-class threat intelligence unit.”

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Highlights

  • Both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in fiscal 2020 increased 6.6 percent to $552.8 million from $518.7 million in fiscal 2019.
  • GAAP gross margin was 54.3 percent in fiscal 2020, up from 52.6 percent in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 57.0 percent from 55.3 percent year-over-year.
  • GAAP net loss was $31.7 million, or $0.39 per share, in fiscal 2020, compared with a net loss of $39.1 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or breakeven per share, in fiscal 2020, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million, compared with $11.8 million in fiscal 2019.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2020 was $78.8 million.

“Our results in fiscal 2020 demonstrate that customers are embracing our products, solutions and services and we’re pleased with the progress. We saw improvement in operating leverage, delivered positive adjusted EBITDA each quarter for the first time as a public company, now reaching seven consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer of Secureworks.

Business and Operational Updates include:

  • During Q4, Secureworks closed 72 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) deals on the new platform, up from 19 in the previous quarter, demonstrating the great traction and momentum the Company’s seeing for its SaaS-based solutions.
  • In Q4 FY20, Secureworks teamed with Dell to provide an ever-smarter network effect of protection for a next-generation portfolio of collaborative endpoint security solutions. The Dell SafeGuard offering bundles Secureworks’ Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) with VMware Carbon Black’s endpoint prevention. In addition, customers can also add a Secureworks’ Incident Management Retainer for world-class incident response and recovery on-demand, critically important in today’s turbulent environment.
  • Last month, at RSA Conference 2020, Secureworks announced it has teamed with VMware to bring pervasive visibility and intrinsic security to public cloud deployments with the launch of its new cloud configuration assessment. This gives customers an immediate head start against cloud security risks such as misconfiguration and will also help customers detect configuration vulnerabilities, understand the business impact of critical risks and address the security and compliance challenges associated with public cloud adoption.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results on March 27, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confidence,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “outlook,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include the statements in this press release with respect to the Company’s expectations concerning its performance for full year fiscal 2021, all of which reflect the Company’s current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to: the Company’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company’s ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the rapidly evolving market in which the Company operates; the Company’s reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly results and other operating measures; intense competition in the Company’s markets; the Company’s ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company’s reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company’s ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; the Company’s service level agreements with customers requiring credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company’s ability to continue expansion of its sales force; the Company’s long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the effect of Brexit on the Company’s operations; the Company’s ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company’s technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company’s solutions to interoperate with its customers’ IT infrastructure; the Company’s ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company’s acquisition of other businesses; the Company’s recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its managed security and threat intelligence contracts; estimates or judgments relating to the Company’s critical accounting policies; the Company’s exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effect of governmental export or import controls on the Company’s business; the Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws; the Company’s ability to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues and other catastrophic events on the Company’s ability to serve its customers, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which began spreading globally in early 2020; the Company’s reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company’s use of open source technology; and risks related to the Company’s relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company’s other SEC filings. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes more than 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

SECUREWORKS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

Net revenue

 

$

141,986

 

 

$

130,710

 

 

$

552,765

 

 

$

518,709

 

Cost of revenue

 

64,792

 

 

60,906

 

 

252,796

 

 

246,117

 

 

Gross margin

 

77,194

 

 

69,804

 

 

299,969

 

 

272,592

 

 

Research and development

 

23,364

 

 

21,687

 

 

94,964

 

 

87,608

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

40,708

 

 

35,854

 

 

157,674

 

 

141,818

 

 

General and administrative

 

25,643

 

 

22,663

 

 

99,505

 

 

91,898

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

89,715

 

 

80,204

 

 

352,143

 

 

321,324

 

 

Operating loss

 

(12,521

)

 

(10,400

)

 

(52,174

)

 

(48,732

)

Interest and other, net

 

(111

)

 

196

 

 

850

 

 

2,778

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(12,632

)

 

(10,204

)

 

(51,324

)

 

(45,954

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(7,404

)

 

1,574

 

 

(19,658

)

 

(6,853

)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(5,228

)

 

$

(11,778

)

 

$

(31,666

)

 

$

(39,101

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share (basic)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding (basic)

 

80,591

 

 

80,587

 

 

80,563

 

 

80,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding (diluted)

 

80,591

 

 

80,587

 

 

80,563

 

 

80,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of Total Net Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

54.4

%

 

53.4

%

 

54.3

%

 

52.6

%

Research and development

 

16.5

%

 

16.6

%

 

17.2

%

 

16.9

%

Sales and marketing

 

28.7

%

 

27.4

%

 

28.5

%

 

27.3

%

General and administrative

 

18.1

%

 

17.3

%

 

18.0

%

 

17.7

%

Operating expenses

 

63.2

%

 

61.4

%

 

63.7

%

 

61.9

%

Operating loss

 

(8.8

)%

 

(8.0

)%

 

(9.4

)%

 

(9.4

)%

Loss before income taxes

 

(8.9

)%

 

(7.8

)%

 

(9.3

)%

 

(8.9

)%

Net income (loss)

 

(3.7

)%

 

(9.0

)%

 

(5.7

)%

 

(7.5

)%

Effective tax rate

 

58.6

%

 

(15.4

)%

 

38.3

%

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SECUREWORKS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

$

181,838

 

 

$

129,592

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

111,798

 

 

141,344

 

 

Inventories

 

 

746

 

 

468

 

 

Other current assets

 

 

27,449

 

 

27,604

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

321,831

 

 

299,008

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

27,606

 

 

35,978

 

Goodwill

 

 

416,487

 

 

416,487

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

23,463

 

 

 

Purchased intangible assets, net

 

 

180,052

 

 

206,448

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

78,592

 

 

78,238

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

$

1,048,031

 

 

$

1,036,159

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

$

18,690

 

 

$

16,177

 

 

Accrued and other

 

 

98,855

 

 

86,495

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

175,847

 

 

157,865

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

293,392

 

 

260,537

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

12,690

 

 

16,064

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

24,669

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

50,400

 

 

66,851

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

381,151

 

 

343,452

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

666,880

 

 

692,707

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

$

1,048,031

 

 

$

1,036,159

 

 
 
 
 
 

SECUREWORKS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(31,666

)

 

$

(39,101

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

42,932

 

 

41,207

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

19,548

 

 

19,370

 

Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

 

270

 

 

(1,818

)

Income tax benefit

 

(19,658

)

 

(6,853

)

Other non cash impacts

 

1,830

 

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

3,099

 

 

2,356

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

26,789

 

 

13,750

 

Net transactions with parent

 

(12,483

)

 

(1,797

)

Inventories

 

(278

)

 

562

 

Other assets

 

13,293

 

 

(7,277

)

Accounts payable

 

7,008

 

 

(6,117

)

Deferred revenue

 

14,463

 

 

20,942

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

13,692

 

 

21,975

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

78,839

 

 

57,199

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(12,590

)

 

(10,200

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(12,590

)

 

(10,200

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

1,327

 

 

 

Principal payments on financing arrangement with Dell Financial Services

 

 

 

(2,208

)

Taxes paid on vested restricted shares

 

(8,453

)

 

(2,207

)

Purchases of stock for treasury

 

(6,377

)

 

(13,531

)

Payments on financed capital expenditures

 

(500

)

 

(1,000

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(14,003

)

 

(18,946

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

52,246

 

 

28,053

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

129,592

 

 

101,539

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

181,838

 

 

$

129,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Financed capital expenditures

 

$

724

 

 

$

373

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

1,746

 

 

$

1,961

 

 
 
 
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company’s reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

GAAP revenue

 

$

141,986

 

 

$

130,710

 

 

$

552,765

 

 

$

518,709

 

 

 

Non-GAAP revenue

 

$

141,986

 

 

$

130,710

 

 

$

552,765

 

 

$

518,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

$

77,194

 

 

$

69,804

 

 

$

299,969

 

 

$

272,592

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

3,560

 

 

3,411

 

 

14,089

 

 

13,642

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

197

 

 

12

 

 

1,206

 

 

780

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

$

80,951

 

 

$

73,227

 

 

$

315,264

 

 

$

287,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expenses

 

$

23,364

 

 

$

21,687

 

 

$

94,964

 

 

$

87,608

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(1,123

)

 

(1,163

)

 

(4,280

)

 

(4,133

)

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

$

22,241

 

 

$

20,524

 

 

$

90,684

 

 

$

83,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing expenses

 

$

40,708

 

 

$

35,854

 

 

$

157,674

 

 

$

141,818

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

695

 

 

(511

)

 

(1,694

)

 

(2,652

)

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

 

$

41,403

 

 

$

35,343

 

 

$

155,980

 

 

$

139,166

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative expenses

 

$

25,643

 

 

$

22,663

 

 

$

99,505

 

 

$

91,898

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(3,524

)

 

(3,524

)

 

(14,094

)

 

(14,094

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(3,305

)

 

(3,209

)

 

(12,368

)

 

(11,805

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

$

18,814

 

 

$

15,930

 

 

$

73,043

 

 

$

65,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

(12,521

)

 

$

(10,400

)

 

$

(52,174

)

 

$

(48,732

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

7,083

 

 

6,934

 

 

28,183

 

 

27,736

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,931

 

 

4,895

 

 

19,548

 

 

19,370

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

(1,507

)

 

$

1,429

 

 

$

(4,443

)

 

$

(1,626

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

(5,228

)

 

$

(11,778

)

 

$

(31,666

)

 

$

(39,101

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

7,083

 

 

6,934

 

 

28,183

 

 

27,736

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,931

 

 

4,895

 

 

19,548

 

 

19,370

 

 

Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

 

(1,191

)

 

4,325

 

 

(1,191

)

 

4,325

 

 

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

 

(2,691

)

 

(2,848

)

 

(14,688

)

 

(10,978

)

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

1,904

 

 

$

1,528

 

 

$

186

 

 

$

1,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings (loss) per share

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.09

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.35

 

 

0.34

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.05

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.24

 

 

Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

 

(0.01

)

 

0.05

 

 

(0.01

)

 

0.05

 

 

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.18

)

 

(0.13

)

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share *

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

(5,228

)

 

$

(11,778

)

 

$

(31,666

)

 

$

(39,101

)

 

Interest and other, net

 

111

 

 

(196

)

 

(850

)

 

(2,778

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(7,404

)

 

1,574

 

 

(19,658

)

 

(6,853

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,915

 

 

10,335

 

 

42,932

 

 

41,207

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,931

 

 

4,895

 

 

19,548

 

 

19,370

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,325

 

 

$

4,830

 

 

$

10,306

 

 

$

11,845

 

 
 
 
 
 

SECUREWORKS CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

Percentage of Total Net Revenue

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

 

January 31,

2020

 

February 1,

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

54.4

%

 

53.4

%

 

54.3

%

 

52.6

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

2.6

%

 

2.6

%

 

2.7

%

 

2.7

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

57.0

%

 

56.0

%

 

57.0

%

 

55.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expenses

 

16.5

%

 

16.6

%

 

17.2

%

 

16.9

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

(0.8

)%

 

(0.9

)%

 

(0.8

)%

 

(0.8

)%

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

 

15.7

%

 

15.7

%

 

16.4

%

 

16.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing expenses

 

28.7

%

 

27.4

%

 

28.5

%

 

27.3

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

0.5

%

 

(0.4

)%

 

(0.3

)%

 

(0.5

)%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

 

29.2

%

 

27.0

%

 

28.2

%

 

26.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative expenses

 

18.1

%

 

17.3

%

 

18.0

%

 

17.7

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

(4.8

)%

 

(5.1

)%

 

(4.8

)%

 

(5.0

)%

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

 

13.3

%

 

12.2

%

 

13.2

%

 

12.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

(8.8

)%

 

(8.0

)%

 

(9.4

)%

 

(9.4

)%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

7.7

%

 

9.1

%

 

8.6

%

 

9.1

%

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

(1.1

)%

 

1.1

%

 

(0.8

)%

 

(0.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

(3.7

)%

 

(9.0

)%

 

(5.7

)%

 

(7.5

)%

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

5.0

%

 

10.2

%

 

5.7

%

 

7.8

%

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

1.3

%

 

1.2

%

 

%

 

0.3

%

 
 

 


