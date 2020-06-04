Secureworks Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

News Summary

First quarter revenue of $141.2 million grew 6.3 percent year-over-year , with 25 percent growth year-over-year internationally.

, 40 percent sequential growth in annual recurring revenue from its Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) software and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings.

Record quarterly incident response revenue, as Secureworks leveraged its resilient workforce to help global customers safely operate in their evolving remote landscapes.

Net loss of $0.09 per share and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 improved over the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss of $7.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, down from $8.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), the essential cybersecurity company for the digitally connected world, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter, which ended on May 1, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Highlights

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue increased 6.3 percent to $141.2 million from $132.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross margin increased to 55.4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, from 52.7 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 58.1 percent from 55.5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss was $7.5 million, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, down from $8.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $5.6 million from $0.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Secureworks ended the first quarter with $156 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“I’m proud of how we helped customers secure their business landscape while continuing our transformation to a software company with security at its core,” said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. “Ultimately, we’re keeping our customers around the world safer, as we successfully transitioned to a remote workforce.”

“We’re pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2021 results and our continued momentum, with a year-over-year reduction in GAAP net loss, and year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin,” said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer of Secureworks.

Highlights include:

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, differentiated customer value drove continued momentum in the Company’s SaaS-based solutions, with 40 percent sequential growth in annual recurring revenue from its Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response (TDR) software and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings.

The Company and its Red Cloak TDR software cloud-native SaaS application earned high marks in the MITRE ATT&CK ® Evaluation of 21 vendor solutions conducted by independent cybersecurity authority The MITRE Corporation. Secureworks’ TDR offering performed well across the visibility and detection threat landscape, particularly in its ability to make early threat detections.

Evaluation of 21 vendor solutions conducted by independent cybersecurity authority The MITRE Corporation. Secureworks’ TDR offering performed well across the visibility and detection threat landscape, particularly in its ability to make early threat detections. Secureworks continued to advance its delivery of software-based solutions to customers with new support for VMware Carbon Black Cloud endpoints; a new MDR Manager Dashboard, providing customers with full transparency into how the software is performing on their behalf; advanced search capabilities that now aid customers in threat hunting; nearly 40 additional security telemetry integrations; and expanded security analytics and detectors.

The Secureworks team responded to COVID-19 market demands by quickly pivoting to remote delivery methods and a nearly 100 percent remote workforce, continuing to deliver the Company’s products and solutions seamlessly to its worldwide customer base.

In response to the global pandemic, Secureworks brought new capabilities - including remote access vulnerability assessment, flexible incident management retainers, and security assessments - to customers.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 results on June 4, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location for one year.

Operating Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue. The Company defines recurring revenue as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, 2020 May 3, 2019 Net revenue $ 141,181 $ 132,842 Cost of revenue 62,909 62,841 Gross margin 78,272 70,001 Research and development 24,073 22,642 Sales and marketing 37,452 38,193 General and administrative 27,516 23,638 Total operating expenses 89,041 84,473 Operating loss (10,769 ) (14,472 ) Interest and other, net 993 268 Loss before income taxes (9,776 ) (14,204 ) Income tax benefit (2,240 ) (5,934 ) Net loss $ (7,536 ) $ (8,270 ) Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 80,938 80,467 Percentage of Total Net Revenue Gross margin 55.4 % 52.7 % Research and development 17.1 % 17.0 % Sales and marketing 26.5 % 28.8 % General and administrative 19.5 % 17.8 % Operating expenses 63.1 % 63.6 % Operating loss (7.6 )% (10.9 )% Loss before income taxes (6.9 )% (10.7 )% Net loss (5.3 )% (6.2 )% Effective tax rate 22.9 % 41.8 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited) May 1,

2020 January 31,

2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,990 $ 181,838 Accounts receivable, net 116,791 111,798 Inventories, net 812 746 Other current assets 27,404 27,449 Total current assets 300,997 321,831 Property and equipment, net 24,541 27,606 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,207 23,463 Goodwill 416,487 416,487 Intangible assets, net 173,069 180,052 Other non-current assets 76,628 78,592 Total assets $ 1,013,929 $ 1,048,031 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,629 $ 18,690 Accrued and other 64,321 98,855 Short-term deferred revenue 175,671 175,847 Total current liabilities 266,621 293,392 Long-term deferred revenue 14,260 12,690 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,246 24,669 Other non-current liabilities 50,284 50,400 Total liabilities 354,411 381,151 Stockholders' equity 659,518 666,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,013,929 $ 1,048,031

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, 2020 May 3, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,536 ) $ (8,270 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,486 10,365 Stock-based compensation expense 5,887 4,916 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (856 ) 70 Income tax benefit (2,240 ) (5,934 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 909 779 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,987 ) 5,221 Net transactions with parent 2,494 5,850 Inventories (66 ) (164 ) Other assets 5,267 2,747 Accounts payable 8,495 8,965 Deferred revenue 1,291 3,264 Accrued and other liabilities (38,481 ) (30,834 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,337 ) (3,025 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,020 ) (7,016 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,020 ) (7,016 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid on vested restricted shares (4,491 ) (7,465 ) Purchases of stock for treasury — (910 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,491 ) (8,375 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (25,848 ) (18,416 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 181,838 129,592 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 155,990 $ 111,176

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company’s reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review its GAAP results in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, 2020 May 3, 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue $ 141,181 $ 132,842 GAAP gross margin $ 78,272 $ 70,001 Amortization of intangibles 3,460 3,410 Stock-based compensation expense 355 260 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 82,087 $ 73,671 GAAP research and development expenses $ 24,073 $ 22,642 Stock-based compensation expense (1,291 ) (1,176 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 22,782 $ 21,466 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 37,452 $ 38,193 Stock-based compensation expense (741 ) (781 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 36,711 $ 37,412 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 27,516 $ 23,638 Amortization of intangibles (3,524 ) (3,524 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,500 ) (2,699 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 20,492 $ 17,415 GAAP operating loss $ (10,769 ) $ (14,472 ) Amortization of intangibles 6,984 6,934 Stock-based compensation expense 5,887 4,916 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,102 $ (2,622 ) GAAP net loss $ (7,536 ) $ (8,270 ) Amortization of intangibles 6,984 6,934 Stock-based compensation expense 5,887 4,916 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,803 ) (5,467 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,532 $ (1,887 ) GAAP loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.09 Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 0.06 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.03 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share * $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net loss $ (7,536 ) $ (8,270 ) Interest and other, net (993 ) (268 ) Income tax benefit (2,240 ) (5,934 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,486 10,365 Stock-based compensation expense 5,887 4,916 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,604 $ 809

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue May 1, 2020 May 3, 2019 GAAP gross margin 55.4 % 52.7 % Non-GAAP adjustment 2.7 % 2.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.1 % 55.5 % GAAP research and development expenses 17.1 % 17.0 % Non-GAAP adjustment (1.0 )% (0.8 )% Non-GAAP research and development expenses 16.1 % 16.2 % GAAP sales and marketing expenses 26.5 % 28.8 % Non-GAAP adjustment (0.5 )% (0.6 )% Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 26.0 % 28.2 % GAAP general and administrative expenses 19.5 % 17.8 % Non-GAAP adjustment (5.0 )% (4.7 )% Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 14.5 % 13.1 % GAAP operating loss (7.6 )% (10.9 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 9.1 % 8.9 % Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1.5 % (2.0 )% GAAP net loss (5.3 )% (6.2 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 7.1 % 4.8 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1.8 % (1.4 )%

