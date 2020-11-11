Secure Code Warrior Takes Secure Coding Prowess to New Heights With Missions

New real-world simulations build on developers’ secure coding skills while introducing educational scaffolding

SYDNEY & BOSTON & LONDON & BRUGES, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AppSec--Global secure coding company, Secure Code Warrior®, has today launched Missions—hands-on, interactive coding simulations of real-world applications that encourage developers to experience the real-time impact of poor code practices in a safe environment. Missions is the result of Secure Code Warrior’s acquisition of Iceland-based start-up Adversary in April 2020.

40 missions covering common security vulnerabilities are currently available, all of which are based on real-world scenarios like the cyber-attacks and security breaches Facebook, WhatsApp, GitHub and high-profile banks have faced. Targeted at developers, engineering leads and software security professionals, Missions challenges coders to experience these complex issues in a safe environment. This empowers developers to explore different ways to solve each Mission and encourages coders to practice their skills and knowledge, fostering a step-by-step approach to learning.

Pieter Danhieux, Co-Founder and CEO of Secure Code Warrior, said, “Missions is like a flight simulator for coders. Just like a pilot who needs to continually train to keep flying, Missions offers practical applications of live code in a hyper-relevant environment designed to encourage coders to understand attacks, practice and perfect their secure coding skills and knowledge.”

“We’re levelling up our existing offerings in a logical fashion and creating a progressive, scaffolded approach to building skills. It helps developers move from merely recalling knowledge to systematically building upon their experiences and skillset in real-time, fostering valuable secure coding skills that are job-relevant and allowing coders to experience the impact of insecure code first hand, in a safe environment,” Danhieux concluded.

Secure Code Warrior Missions are included as part of Secure Code Warrior’s standard feature set, with seven language frameworks supported at launch, including Java:Spring, C#(.NET):MVC, C#(.NET):Web Forms, Python:Django, Java:Enterprise Edition (JSP), JavaScript:Node.JS and C#:Core.

A Principal Engineer at Optum who has trialled Missions over the past fortnight said, “Missions is a practical, hands-on exercise in identifying, locating and resolving potential security issues. Before this, learning to code securely was a trial and error process. Using real code and frameworks to demonstrate the consequences of insecure code shows engineers why they should work on secure code—all through a fun, interactive game interface.”

For developers interested in taking on the mindset of a security researcher, Secure Code Warrior has released a public mission simulating the Unicode vulnerability that impacted GitHub in 2019. To solve GitHub’s deceptively simple, yet complex vulnerability and find out more about Missions, visit securecodewarrior.com/missions

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a secure coding platform that helps developers think and act with a security mindset every day. The platform is designed to be role-specific for developers and uses a mix of gamification techniques to aid learning and increase adoption across an organisation. It supports a wide range of programming languages and frameworks that power modern software, including vital digital infrastructures like web apps and services, API, mobile, IoT technology, and legacy systems still in use by major companies around the world. Learn more at securecodewarrior.com.

