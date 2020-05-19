BusinessWire

Secure Code Warrior® Answers the Call From Zoom Video Communications

Secure Code Warrior’s ‘start left’ approach to secure coding amplifies Zoom’s commitment to software security

SYDNEY & BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global secure coding company Secure Code Warrior® today announced it had been selected by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), to implement its online secure coding platform as part of Zoom’s ongoing strategy to enhance their developers’ secure coding best practices.


"With an upturn in remote working, online communication and collaboration, it is more vital than ever to ensure the software powering effective remote teams is private and secure”, said Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman. “We're striving to assist companies all over the world in achieving industry-leading best practices by shipping secure code with confidence. It has been excellent to see Zoom's efforts to quickly scale a first-class security program, and we're excited to be partnering with their software engineers to further build security in their DNA."

Richard Farley, CISO at Zoom said, “It is critical that our development teams are security-aware, and that every individual continues their journey to become secure coders. Working with Secure Code Warrior will ensure our teams have the applied skills and expertise to mitigate common cybersecurity risks, especially as we see hyper-growth in our user adoption rate and solidify our position as the best-in-class web conferencing tool.”

“Zoom has reacted swiftly and transparently to tackle any security and privacy concerns with its platform. Their recently announced ‘90-day Security Plan’ outlines the work they have been doing, and their achievements to date. The introduction of Secure Code Warrior’s platform will continue that progress by providing defensive tournaments, training, certification, and developer-first tools that enable writing secure software,” added Danhieux.

ABOUT SECURE CODE WARRIOR
Founded in 2015 by global cybersecurity experts Pieter Danhieux and Dr. Matias Madou, Secure Code Warrior is an online secure coding platform that helps developers think and act with a security mindset every day. It is role-specific for developers, using a mix of gamification techniques to aid learning and engagement. It supports a wide range of languages and frameworks that power modern software, including web apps and services, API, mobile, IoT technology, and legacy systems.

Customers include financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and technology companies across the globe. Learn more at www.securecodewarrior.com.


