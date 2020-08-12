Seasoned Life Sciences Executive Brian Yoor Joins Portal Innovations as Chairman

Former Abbott CFO will provide strategic and operational leadership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations, LLC, a national life sciences, medtech and bioinformatics start-up incubator today announced that Brian Yoor is joining the Company as Chairman and Senior Operations Advisor. Partnering closely with founder and CEO, John Flavin he will leverage his deep experience leading diverse and multi-functional teams to help Portal build a world class team and life sciences venture development platform.

Brian joins Portal with 30 years of experience in finance, operations, strategy, investor relations and acquisitions and most recently served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Abbott from 2015 until 2020, when he pursued early retirement to focus on the next chapter of his career.

During his tenure at Abbott, Brian reported directly to the Chief Executive Officer, and provided financial and strategic analysis, insight and advice to the company and its Board of Directors throughout a period of portfolio shaping and significant value creation. Abbott’s total market capitalization more than doubled and total shareholder return was 110%, well exceeding both the Dow Jones and S&P 500. Prior to his role as Chief Financial Officer, Brian was the head of Investor Relations and held several financial leadership roles in Abbott’s Diagnostics, Nutrition, and Pharmaceutical businesses.

“I am thrilled that Brian is joining our team to help us design and execute a bold strategy to support and grow valuable life science ventures in Chicago where innovation will have a positive impact on people’s lives,” said John Flavin. “Not only does he bring his seasoned and proven management and financial skills to Portal but also a vast network and reach to help our companies connect to the national life sciences grid.”

“Chicago and the midwest have a critical mass of top-tier research institutions, healthcare companies and scientific and business talent,” said Yoor. “I’m excited to work with Portal to assemble all of the components necessary including lab space, management teams, corporate partners and capital to create a nationally recognized life sciences venture development engine and ecosystem.”

