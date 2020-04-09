Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 22, 2020

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

Media Contact:

Gregory Belloni, (408) 658-1018

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1714

shanye.hudson@seagate.com