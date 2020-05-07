SDL Trados Studio 2021 to Offer Hybrid of Both Online and Offline Capabilities

SDL Trados Studio 2021 in conjunction with SDL Trados Live Gives Access to Industry’s Leading Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) Tool through Desktops, Web Browsers and Mobile Devices

MAIDENHEAD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, today announces the upcoming launch of SDL Trados Studio 2021. For the first time, the power of SDL’s market-leading desktop translation software will be enhanced by innovative cloud-based translation and project management capabilities, delivered through SDL Trados Live, a new solution powered by SDL Language Cloud.

A recent SDL study of over 3,000 translation professionals in 111 countries working within corporations and translation agencies, including freelance translators, indicates that three-quarters (75%) would prefer the flexibility to work both online and offline on their translation projects. The latest version of SDL Trados Studio 2021 responds to this demand with the industry’s first truly hybrid CAT tool, providing translators, reviewers, terminologists and project managers with a seamless translation experience across desktops, web browsers and mobile devices.

SDL Trados offers users a flexible suite of cloud-based translation capabilities that enhance the powerful desktop feature set and functionality of SDL Trados Studio. Users will be able to switch smoothly between SDL Trados Studio desktop and the cloud-based SDL Trados Live at will, allowing them to continue their work across their chosen device from any location.

SDL Trados Studio and SDL Trados Live are part of SDL’s scalable translation solution, that also includes SDL Language Cloud Translation Manager. Together they provide a unique offering that supports the entire supply chain, from the individual translator, through medium-size teams collaborating, to sizeable and complex translation operations that require sophisticated workflow capabilities. Being part of the same solution means vital assets such as Translation Memories and Terminology Databases are fully compatible across the entire portfolio no matter the size of the solution.

“While the rest of the industry offers either traditional desktop or cloud-based CAT tools, SDL Trados Studio 2021 will combine the best of both worlds to offer translators and project managers a true hybrid way of working,” said Massimo Ghislandi, EVP Translation Productivity at SDL. “The launch of our newest tool marks the beginning of some exciting developments we have planned for translation professionals looking for more flexible ways to benefit from the powerful capabilities of SDL Trados Studio.”

Other enhancements included in SDL Trados Studio 2021:

Increased Productivity: SDL Trados Studio’s powerful desktop environment continues to evolve and will offer improved Translation Memory performance, giving additional accuracy and greater productivity. Enhanced search will help users to navigate through large documents with ease, and customized search criteria can be saved for future use.

Greater Personalization: Every translator has their own working style, processes, and variety of clients. Translators can personalize their own experience with access to over 250 apps in the SDL AppStore directly from their SDL Trados Studio environment, enabling them to explore new apps, download, install and delete apps in less clicks, and check for any app updates with ease.

Improved Quality: It will be much easier to conduct Translation Quality Assessment (TQA) reviews in SDL Trados Studio 2021. A new, more streamlined user interface ensures that translators continue to deliver the highest quality translations every time.

Access to SDL Machine Translation: SDL Trados Live will allow users to connect their translation environment to SDL Machine Translation, providing access to 130+ neural language pairs across a wide variety of languages, including some of the most challenging: Russian, Chinese (simplified) and Korean.

