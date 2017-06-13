ScriptDash Rebrands as Alto, Raises $23M

SAN FRANCISCO — ScriptDash Pharmacy has changed its name to Alto Pharmacy and raised $23 million from Greenoaks Capital, Rahul Mehta (DST Global), Justin Kan (Twitch co-founder), and Jackson Square Ventures. The company is using the funds to a number of major US cities, starting with the Greater Los Angeles area.

Alto has been quietly growing for the past two years and has formed relationships with many of the top medical institutions in the Bay Area, including Stanford Hospital and UCSF Medical Center. Alto’s technology platform allows them to offer a unique pharmacy experience to patients and to help physicians improve their health. Laurel Bray-Hanin, VP/COO of UCSF Cancer Center said “Our patients are fighting cancer and are very sick, so having a high-quality pharmacy partner that gets it right and cares about our patients is extremely important for us.”

Alto offers free same-day delivery of prescription medications, as well as a prescription management app for patients and prescribers. The company is worked with over 5,000 medical providers at UCSF Medical Center, Stanford Hospital, John Muir Health System, Sutter Health, and more.