Scott McNealy Selling Home for $96.3 Million

Former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy is selling his massive mansion in Palo Alto for a whopping $96.8 million according to The Wall Street Journal. This is one of the highest priced homes ever in the Bay Area and the country.

The listing is being handled by Rex Real Estate, which McNealy is also an investor in.

The super house is located at 610 Los Trancos Road and sits on over 13 acres. It encompasses 28,000 square-feet with four floors in the main house and features five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor gym, climbing walls, pizza room, dance floor with disco ball, poker room and even a panic room in case of emergency.

There is also a 7,300 square-foot ice rink since McNealy was a big hockey lover. McNealy built the home for his four boys and is now selling because they will soon be empty nesters.