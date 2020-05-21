Scooter’s Coffee Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced that Scooter’s Coffee has selected ParTech’s Brink POS® software for their franchise system. In the previous year, Scooter’s Coffee opened 64 new stores and continued its trend of positive year-over-year same store sales growth. In 2020, Scooter’s Coffee is targeting over 70 new store openings.

Don and Linda Eckles founded Scooter’s Coffee with a mission to offer “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®". Since 1998, Scooter’s has remained committed to world-class coffee and people, including the customers, stakeholders, and employees that have allowed the company to expand from its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, into a total of 16 states. Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the top 10% of specialty coffee beans in the world and is proud to partner with known and trusted farmers in origin countries who share the same core values of integrity, love, humility and courage – bringing their passion for their land and coffee plants straight to the customer’s cup.

Missy McKinley, Vice President, Operations & Training, Scooter’s Coffee, said, “With a business in a $48 billion recession-resistant industry, and strategic growth targeting more than 1,000 stores in the next 5-7 years, ParTech will be an important strategic partner with Scooter’s Coffee, contributing to the success and growth of our valued franchisees. Our partnership with ParTech is also facilitating new opportunities for Scooter’s with other Brink POS partners for inventory & labor management, video analytics, mobile order ahead, and additional applications that will help us drive even better service to our customers every day.”

Ryan Volberg, ParTech’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Brink said, “We are pleased that Scooter’s Coffee chose Brink’s cloud-based software for all of its stores. Scooter’s Coffee has been obsessed with the guest experience since day one. Increasingly, those experiences are going digital. Brink POS is the open platform for restauranteurs who believe in innovation and we are proud to be part of Scooter’s Coffee’s ongoing commitment to providing quality drinks in a fast-paced, friendly and increasingly digital environment.”

After implementing Brink, the first improvement Scooter’s Coffee anticipates is a delay-free Kitchen Display System (KDS) that dramatically reduces staff frustration thanks to real-time order communication between front and back of house. Scooter’s Coffee will also be able to reduce its barista onboarding time by half as a result of the menu customization allowed on Brink POS-powered screens.

“The Brink display screens show all of the ingredients that make up the drink (milk type, number of shots in the drink, etc). This is super helpful when training new baristas and helping them learn drink recipes. There is far less lag time, or none even, between typing in the order to the POS and it appearing on the display screen,” said Mackenzie Burnett from Loving Cup, a company that owns several Scooter’s Coffee franchises.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. To learn more, visit https://scooterscoffee.com/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a customer success-driven, global restaurant/retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR’s Brink integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

