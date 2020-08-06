BusinessWire

Scientific Learning Announces a Breakthrough in Online Reading Programs for Secondary Students

The educational software company is releasing a major addition to its Fast ForWord Literacy program for secondary readers

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientific Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL), the leader in evidence-based online reading and language software, today announced a new offering in its Fast ForWord Literacy program for secondary readers with the release of its Elements I series of exercises.


Fast ForWord delivers 3-in-1 reading, cognitive, and social-emotional development by targeting the root causes of reading difficulty in the brain. With the release of Elements I, Fast ForWord now offers the first evidence-based reading intervention fully tailored to the needs of adolescent learners.

“We pursued the development of Elements I for Fast ForWord because we recognized that struggling secondary readers face unique challenges that no other reading intervention has addressed,” explained Jeff Thomas, CEO of Scientific Learning. “We have persistently seen secondary schools trying to make do by repurposing elementary products, and we knew we were uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for a targeted secondary solution. There is an urgent need to help these vulnerable students at a critical point in their education. In doing so, we’re fulfilling our mission to help all students achieve their learning potential.”

As part of Fast ForWord Literacy, Elements I delivers the rewards, instant feedback, and socially safe learning environment students need to stay motivated and become college- and career-ready learners and readers. It's designed for both remote learning and classroom implementation, giving teachers the flexibility they need in fast-changing learning environments.

A second series of exercises for Fast ForWord Literacy will be launched as “Elements II” in Spring 2021.

Educators interested in learning more about Elements and Fast ForWord Literacy can view an on-demand webinar or request more information at www.SciLearn.com.

ABOUT SCIENTIFIC LEARNING

Scientific Learning’s Fast ForWord software is a remote-ready language & cognitive enhancement program that accelerates learning and reading. Developed by neuroscientists to target the root causes of reading difficulties, Fast ForWord meets ESSA’s standards for the highest category of Strong Evidence, backed by 300+ studies, and has been used by over 3 million learners worldwide and thousands of schools in the US.


