SchoolMint & KOI Education Announce Strategic Partnership to Assist Educators With PBIS & SEL Initiatives

Companies will collaborate to deliver evidence-based PBIS and MTSS professional development and technology to the K12 community with a focus on increasing student engagement virtually and in the classroom.

SAN FRANCISCO & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PBIS--With evidence-based practices playing a central role in every aspect of the education community, SchoolMint & KOI Education are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining SchoolMint’s industry-leading behavior management software platform Hero with KOI Education’s PBIS Academies and professional development curriculum.

“Hero by SchoolMint perfectly aligns with PBIS and the work we are so passionate about at KOI,” said Angel Jannasch-Pennell, Ph.D., CEO. “PBIS is a science and good science is based on data; Hero provides school staff with a platform to visualize their behavior data which empowers them to make informed decisions that will have a profound impact on changing school climate and culture for the betterment of their learning communities.”

“We are delighted to partner with Dr. Jannasch-Pennell and the KOI team. We share a common goal to positively impact social, emotional growth and learning for all students and we are lockstep in our mission. Combining KOI’s services and expertise with our Hero platform enables us to help schools and districts more effectively implement PBIS initiatives, train staff, and evaluate the efficacy across all school campuses,” said Bryan MacDonald, CEO of SchoolMint. “Collectively, we are expanding the impact a school can have in designing their school climate.”

Together, SchoolMint and KOI Education will impart the knowledge and tools to systematically change school culture and climate by empowering school leaders with evidence-based staff professional development, a comprehensive technology platform, and reliable data to support this noble work. Students and their families will benefit from tools that elevate student growth like easy to use Hero Apps and streamlined teacher-family communication and notifications.

About KOI Education

KOI Education works from the fundamental belief that all students deserve a quality education. It’s the foundation of all they do. KOI is a woman led Phoenix-based company that partners with educators and educational organizations to deliver practices and solutions that result in positive academic, behavioral, and social achievement in the PK–12 environment. KOI provides services and products that enable schools to develop an effective school climate, and in turn, a reduction in suspensions and absenteeism, and measurable increases in academic achievement through the application of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS)/Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS). Since 2011, KOI has collaborated with hundreds of urban, suburban, rural, and reservation schools and districts, across the United States and internationally. KOI Education is a privately-owned company, with a presence across North America, Australia and Latin America. Visit koi-education.com for more information.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 9 million students and more than 10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, and student behavior improvement - Hero. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and MultApply products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate, and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

Keesa Sung, Director, Product Marketing at SchoolMint, Inc.

keesa.sung@schoolmint.com