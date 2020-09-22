SCG Logistics Deploys the SnapLogic Integration Platform to Improve Process Optimization, Data-driven Insights, and Operational Excellence

Southeast Asia’s leading logistics and transportation management company connects data, applications, and processes across the enterprise with SnapLogic

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#analytics--SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that SCG Logistics has standardized on SnapLogic’s leading cloud integration platform to support its process automation, data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. SCG Logistics, Thailand’s leading provider of distribution and transportation management services, has deployed SnapLogic to integrate core operational and analytics systems and automate business-critical processes across the enterprise, enabling the company to provide exceptional services to its customers around the world.

SCG Logistics leverages its efficient management system, extensive business network, best-in-class transportation and warehouse services, and state-of-the-art technology to provide unparalleled service to its customers. The company employs an order management system (OMS) to track and manage sales, orders, inventory, and fulfillment across multiple channels, making it easy to do business with customers via chatbots and other capabilities. The company also integrates internal SCG systems with external client systems, allowing information and process flow to be visualized across the complete value chain which drives competitiveness. In addition, the company relies on advanced analytics and data-driven insights to optimize the supply chain and improve operational efficiency.

SnapLogic is the glue that connects SCG Logistics’ many operational systems and analytics platforms. With SnapLogic as the foundation, seamless business processes and data-driven decisions enable the company to drive innovation, improve service delivery, and enhance the customer experience.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

