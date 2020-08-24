ScanSource Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced that it has changed the date of its earnings release and earnings conference call in order to complete its final review of the accounting and the related disclosures for its divestitures. The earnings release for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 for the period ended June 30, 2020 will now be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, August 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Mary Gentry, ScanSource, Inc.

Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

864.286.4892

mary.gentry@scansource.com

Gerry Lyons, ScanSource, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

864.286.4854

gerry.lyons@scansource.com