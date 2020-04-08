Scalefast Announces Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Initiative in Response to COVID-19

Scalefast offers its services for brands to launch DTC stores in just 15 days

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DTC--Scalefast, a Los Angeles based digital commerce solution that is changing the way modern brands do DTC eCommerce, is announcing their offer to launch DTC stores in just 15 days, to help brands struggling in light of the COVID-19 pandemic be able to increase product availability for their consumers.

This new offering allows mid- and large-sized brands to rapidly launch DTC sales through a white labeled storefront capable of processing more than 200 orders per second. It combines Scalefast’s leading eCommerce platform with the company’s expertise and knowledge navigating the complex direct-to-consumer eCommerce landscape, both at the national and international levels.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak and home-quarantine regulations, we’ve seen an unprecedented spike in online shopping, delivery and traffic,” said Nicolas Stehle, Founder and CEO of Scalefast. “Because Amazon and big-box retailers are, rightly so, prioritizing essentials and many brick-and-mortar stores are closed, third-party retailers are unable to replenish and deliver their stock as quickly as consumers demand. A lagging retail eCommerce model can lead to major technical, operational and economic challenges for a brand and that has only heightened during times like this, so we’re offering our services to do absolutely all that we can for brands as we navigate this new, unpredictable reality.”

Scalefast is offering to launch stores in as little as two weeks, and will provide all the systems, infrastructure and services needed to operate and conduct DTC sales, including:

Building a new online store with the brand’s selection of SKUs Holding and storing all inventory Handling the payments, tax and fraud Picking, packing and shipping the orders Handling all customer support and returns

To learn more about this program, visit http://go.scalefast.com/covid19-dtc.

Scalefast has vast global eCommerce knowledge and its enterprise platform is equipped with all the elements needed for leading brands looking to expand and scale their direct-to-consumer sales channel. Recently, Scalefast was recognized in the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies and won Red Herring’s 2019 Top 100 North America award. Scalefast has also worked with leading brands like L’Oréal, FLIR and SEGA to scale and accelerate their DTC operations in rapidly evolving market conditions.

About Scalefast

Scalefast is the modern way for brands to sell online, empowering them to regain the control and simplicity they need to create an exceptional shopping experience directly from their own digital storefront. Its full-stack enterprise solution brings together a cloud-based eCommerce platform and global business services in an ecosystem where brands can join forces to leverage volume and data.

As a partner to L’Oréal, SEGA and FLIR, among others, Scalefast is the fastest-growing eCommerce platform in the U.S. and holds multiple awards for client success and results. Brands benefit from its modern approach to direct-to-consumer eCommerce combining an enterprise eCommerce cloud with a global footprint of logistics, payment and business partners, which allows them to rapidly deliver localized and personalized shopping experiences. For more information, visit www.scalefast.com.

